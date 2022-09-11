Lazio 2-0 Verona: Ciro Immobile heads in his 185th Serie A goal before Luis Alberto adds a late second to help Maurizio Sarri's side move up to sixth in the standings

Ciro Immobile moved ahead of Gabriel Batistuta into 12th in the Serie A all-time scorers list after scoring a second-half winner for Lazio against Verona.

Lazio were left frustrated in the first-half as they struggled to break down their opponents who started the day 14th in the standings.

Maurizio Sarri's side had failed to win in their previous two matches and were keen to return to form in Serie A after beating Feyenoord 4-2 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Ciro Immobile scored his 185th Serie A goal to help inspire Lazio to a 2-0 victory over Verona

The win helped secure Lazio's third win of the season and their first in three league matches

Immobile broke the deadlock as he headed home from a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic cross - his 185th Serie A goal.

Luis Alberto added a second in stoppage time after striking low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Lazio's three points moves them up to sixth in the Serie A standings.

Lazio's Manuel Lazzari was disappointed after he fired a shot agonisingly wide in the first-half

Former Liverpool man Luis Alberto came off the bench to score a late second for Lazio

Lazio fans put on a brilliant atmosphere and the win leaves them sixth in the standings

MATCH FACTS

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari (Hysaj 76), Casale, Patric, Marusic; Milinkovic-Savic, Antonio (Vecino 65), Basic (Alberto 55); Anderson (Cancellieri 65), Immobile, Zaccagni.

Goals: Immobile 69, Alberto 90+5.

Booked: Alberto, Hysaj.

Verona (3-4-1-2): Montipo; Ceccherini (Murillo 61), Hien, Coppola; Terracciano (Depaoli 61), Ilic, Veloso (Tameze 36), Doig; Lazovic (Hrustic 71); Henry, Lasagna (Kallon 70).

Booked: Veloso, Ceccherini, Coppola, Murillo, Hien.