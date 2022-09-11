Read full article on original website
Related
Florida governor defends migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, suggests more to come
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., Sept 16 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican governor on Friday defended his decision to fly dozens of migrants to the wealthy vacation island of Martha's Vineyard from Texas, and said similar actions could follow as a political dispute over border security deepened in the run-up to U.S. elections in November.
msn.com
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
January 6 panel could release report on Trump and Capitol attack before midterms – as it happened
Judge appoints special master to weed out documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence under legal privilege rules
Comments / 0