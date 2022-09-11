Read full article on original website
Dameon Pierce fantasy football owners handed massive update after Week 1 letdown
Ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Dameon Pierce seemed likely to be the leading back for the Houston Texans. Fantasy football players were not pleased when the game kicked off, as the Texans barely used Pierce in a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts. Pierce recorded 39...
3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury
The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
Look: Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Game
Welcome back, Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants running back had a huge first game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon. Barkley, who's struggled with injuries in recent seasons, led the Giants to a win over the Titans. He had 164 rushing yards and 30 yards receiving. Following...
More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Harris to play, Allen unlikely
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Steelers RB Najee Harris is expected to be active in...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 2
Whether or not the first week of fantasy football went your way, you need to look forward to the first run of in-season waiver wire pickups. Needing to overcome some key injuries (Dak Prescott, Elijah Mitchell, and others), your waiver wire is going to be key, especially this early in the year.
Eagles Happy With a Win but Critics are Already Circling Jonathan Gannon
Expectations come at a price and style points are one of them
Commanders vs Lions Prediction and Odds for Week 2 clash
Just like that, we’re on to Week 2. The Washington Commanders snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in their season-opener against Jacksonville. After taking a 14-3 lead into halftime, the Jaguars rattled off 19 consecutive points before Washington rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to win 28-22. It...
