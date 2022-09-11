ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job

MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman reaffirms commitment to Wildcats amid rumored interest

With the Nebraska head coaching job recently coming open, several names have been linked to the vacancy for one of the most notable jobs in college football. Due to his success and Midwestern roots, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has been linked to the job in initial hot lists, including one from Husker247. But Klieman appeared to reaffirm his allegiance to Kansas State during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Basketball
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Local
Nebraska College Basketball
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
College Basketball
247Sports

Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney

Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell

According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
247Sports

Mickey Joseph press conference updates

Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

UNL chancellor offers thoughts on decision to fire Frost

University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green offered his thoughts Sunday afternoon about the decision to move on from Scott Frost as the head football coach. "Today's decision by AD Trev Alberts to change the leadership of the Husker football program was a very difficult one, but is the right decision for Nebraska Athletics, our student-athletes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln," Green said in a statement.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy