Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
Jim Leonhard discusses outside chatter about Nebraska job
MADISON, Wis. — As soon as Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday, Jim Leonhard became a name on those annual lists. The Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator has been mentioned as a candidate for that job by several national media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic, CBS Sports and plenty others. Even sports betting publications have created hot boards. Odds Shark currently gives Leonhard the fifth-best odds (+900) for the job, behind Bill O'Brien (+700), Mark Stoops (+500), Mickey Joseph (+450) and Matt Campbell (+400).
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football: Brent Venables says he tried to bring Huskers QB Casey Thompson to OU
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson arrived from Texas this offseason, but was heavily pursued in the transfer portal. Among the teams interested was Oklahoma, who the Huskers face this week. Sooners coach Brent Venables detailed the process of Thompson visiting OU. "Casey's doing a great job," Venables said. "I hated it...
Nebraska coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman reaffirms commitment to Wildcats amid rumored interest
With the Nebraska head coaching job recently coming open, several names have been linked to the vacancy for one of the most notable jobs in college football. Due to his success and Midwestern roots, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has been linked to the job in initial hot lists, including one from Husker247. But Klieman appeared to reaffirm his allegiance to Kansas State during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Scott Frost suggested for Clemson offensive role under Dabo Swinney
Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost over the weekend in the middle of his fifth season and now the offensive guru is free to find work elsewhere in hopes of rebuilding his reputation as a quality coach. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested this week that Frost could be a quality addition on staff for a program in search of a revamp offensively due to what he brings to the table.
Moglia shares details of Nebraska contact about Jamey Chadwell
According to a social media posting by former Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia, an individual connected to the Nebraska football coaching search reached out to him in recent weeks about current Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell. “It doesn't surprise me that Coach Chadwell would be one of the...
Started in the mud and now he's here – Mickey Joseph brings a different voice to ideally spark Huskers
The baton has been transferred from one former Husker quarterback to another. Nebraska's new interim football coach Mickey Joseph already met with the team late this morning after Scott Frost had some time for a final talk with the squad. "I communicated with Mickey that Mickey is the head coach,"...
Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Mickey Joseph press conference updates
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph will meet with the media for the first time as interim head coach on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Joseph will be the only coach available this week as the Huskers prepare to host Oklahoma. Follow along in the thread below for updates from Joseph's opening press conference.
Jim Leonhard Addresses Nebraska Speculation
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was asked about the speculation around his name and the vacant Nebraska head coaching position.
UNL chancellor offers thoughts on decision to fire Frost
University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor Ronnie Green offered his thoughts Sunday afternoon about the decision to move on from Scott Frost as the head football coach. "Today's decision by AD Trev Alberts to change the leadership of the Husker football program was a very difficult one, but is the right decision for Nebraska Athletics, our student-athletes and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln," Green said in a statement.
