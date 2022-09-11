ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Moves up to No. 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Following its 26-16 win over Florida , Kentucky Football jumped 10 spots up to No. 10 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.

Florida fell two spots to No. 21. There are eight SEC teams represented in the poll:

  • No. 1 Alabama
  • No. 2 Georgia
  • No. 10 Kentucky
  • No. 11 Arkansas
  • No. 16 Tennessee
  • No. 17 Ole Miss
  • No. 21 Florida
  • No. 22 Texas A&M

Kentucky made the second biggest jump in the poll, as BYU landed 11 spots higher to No. 14 following its overtime win over now No. 19 Baylor.

The full poll is below:

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Michigan
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Southern California
  9. Michigan State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Arkansas
  12. NC State
  13. Miami (FL)
  14. BYU
  15. Utah
  16. Tennessee
  17. Ole Miss
  18. Wake Forest
  19. Baylor
  20. Texas
  21. Florida
  22. Texas A&M
  23. Penn State
  24. Oregon
  25. Pittsburgh

IN THIS ARTICLE
