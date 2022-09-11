Kentucky Moves up to No. 10 in Latest Coaches Poll
Following its 26-16 win over Florida , Kentucky Football jumped 10 spots up to No. 10 in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll.
Florida fell two spots to No. 21. There are eight SEC teams represented in the poll:
- No. 1 Alabama
- No. 2 Georgia
- No. 10 Kentucky
- No. 11 Arkansas
- No. 16 Tennessee
- No. 17 Ole Miss
- No. 21 Florida
- No. 22 Texas A&M
Kentucky made the second biggest jump in the poll, as BYU landed 11 spots higher to No. 14 following its overtime win over now No. 19 Baylor.
The full poll is below:
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- Southern California
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Miami (FL)
- BYU
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Texas
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Pittsburgh
