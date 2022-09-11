Read full article on original website
Texas football QB Hudson Card still limited in practice
Texas football is trying to work through some of the worst injury luck in a good while for this program in the quarterback room. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian have three quarterbacks dealing with pretty serious injuries at the moment, including redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers and junior Hudson Card.
Texas football makes a big move with 4-Star EDGE Tausili Akana
Texas football just hosted what could be the biggest visitor list of the regular season, with some top targets on the recruiting trail making the trip for the matchup in Austin against the No. 1ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Last weekend, Texas hosted a few dozen visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?
The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.
How to watch Texas football vs. UTSA: TV, stream, game time
The third straight home game for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program will soon arrive. Texas will face head coach Jeff Traylor and the defending Conference-USA Champion UTSA Roadrunners as they look to get their second win of the regular season. Sark and the Longhorns come into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban implies practice issues kept Alabama star out of Texas game
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide went to Texas in Week 2 and narrowly escaped with a 20-19 win over the Longhorns. Many fans and analysts noted that CB Eli Ricks, the star transfer from LSU, didn’t appear in the Week 2 matchup at all. He’s dealt with a back issue during fall camp, but that didn’t seem to be the reason for his absence on Saturday.
5-Star TE Duce Robinson rescheduling OV with Texas football
The highest-ranked official visitor among targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class last weekend was set to be the elite five-star Pinnacle (AZ) tight end Duce Robinson. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks were set to host the Arizona native tight end Robinson on his first visit to Austin for this massive game weekend against the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Sep. 10.
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian invokes Nick Saban, says Longhorns must avoid 'rat poison' of sudden praise
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian channeled Nick Saban on Monday, issuing a warning to his Longhorns after their near upset of No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. "First of all, to quote my old boss, we've got to be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are, which is important," Sarkisian said. "A week ago, everyone told us how bad we were. Now this week, everyone wants to tell us how good we are. We've got to be careful to quiet the noise outside of our building and focus on us."
hookemheadlines.com
Sarkisian says that Texas football QB Maalik Murphy is ‘not healthy’
One update that Texas football fans wanted to hear from second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Monday press conference on Sep. 12 was an update on various injured players coming out of the weekend. Texas saw multiple key players come up with various injury issues in the tough one-point loss to the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at home on Sep. 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Tech – Texas kickoff time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s meeting with Texas on September 24 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN. The decision on networks will be decided after this Saturday’s games. The Red Raiders are 2-0 after a double overtime win over Houston on Saturday at Jones Stadium. Texas Tech wraps up non-conference play […]
Friday’s LBJ vs. Northeast game postponed
Austin ISD promised it would update fans with a new date and information on events soon.
Ratings Are In For Texas vs. Alabama And It’s Big News
The television ratings for Alabama/Texas are now out and it appears Alabama is still big enough to bring in a national audience. Yes, it was a good matchup and a good game that went down to the wire. The early game drew 10.6 million viewers, with nearly 15 million at...
Click2Houston.com
In lawsuit, UT-Austin professor accuses Texas A&M faculty program of discriminating against white and Asian men
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A University of Texas at Austin professor has sued Texas A&M University claiming a new faculty fellowship program designed to increase diversity at the flagship university in College Station discriminates against white and Asian male candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s where you can eat the best chicken sandwich in Texas, other states
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken sandwiches have taken the food world by storm as you see massive giants in the fast food industry beefing on Twitter with one another on who’s got the upper hand in the chicken sandwich battle. Whether you are team Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or another contender,...
The Boring Company, yet another company from Elon Musk, expands into Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Boring Company, another company in the Elon Musk empire, is reportedly adding a second property in the Central Texas area. According to an article from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Boring Company is building a 220,000-square-foot warehouse on a 16.35-acre property close to the Tesla headquarters in Austin.
Fire burns Hudson Bend restaurant
The fire department said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage. Much of the damage was in the attic space.
Georgetown residents asked to save water while expansion projects underway
The city of Georgetown is expanding its North Lake Water Treatment Plant and building a South Lake Water Treatment Plant to increase production capacity. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) Due to dry weather conditions and notable population growth, Georgetown water officials are encouraging residents to conserve water as they work to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin health tech startup files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy
Blood flow imaging company Dynamic Light Inc. last Tuesday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Western District of Texas.
Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development
A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.
