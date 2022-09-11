ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies

Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
New Marion youth minister plans to show, not tell faith lessons

MARION — With the arrival of a new Youth Ministry leader at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church in Marion, the days of learning about faith in booklets are gone. Wendy Reardon, who was recently hired to lead the program, said her greatest strength is knowing what it's like to not fit in.
UMass Dartmouth Opens New Lab at New Bedford Campus

NEW BEDFORD — Just one word: plastics! The synthetic polymers were on everyone's mind on Tuesday morning, as a host of officials celebrated the opening of UMass Dartmouth's $1.2 million biodegradability laboratory at the School for Marine Science and Technology in New Bedford. Formed in a collaboration between the...
New Bedford-based "People's Pressed" to close Dartmouth location

People's Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod

Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don't have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you're looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days

FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days. The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC). Habitat […] The post Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest

After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
