United Way of Greater New Bedford Celebrates ‘Live United Week’
September is an exciting time at United Way of Greater New Bedford as the organization kicks off its new campaign, "Live United Week." All this week, you can show your United Way spirit by giving, advocating, or volunteering. Whether it is posting a picture in your Live United Shirt, attending...
Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies
Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
New Marion youth minister plans to show, not tell faith lessons
MARION — With the arrival of a new Youth Ministry leader at St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Marion, the days of learning about faith in booklets are gone. Wendy Reardon, who was recently hired to lead the program, said her greatest strength is knowing what it’s like to not fit in.
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day for New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Freetown
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day is on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Crapo Hill Landfill, 300 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, New Bedford. Proof of residency in New Bedford, Dartmouth, or Freetown is required. Sign up to participate. Visit gnbrrmdistrict.org to select a time slot. Please...
UMass Dartmouth Opens New Lab at New Bedford Campus
NEW BEDFORD — Just one word: plastics! The synthetic polymers were on everyone's mind on Tuesday morning, as a host of officials celebrated the opening of UMass Dartmouth's $1.2 million biodegradability laboratory at the School for Marine Science and Technology in New Bedford. Formed in a collaboration between the...
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
This Can Be New Bedford’s Most Frustrating Intersection If You Don’t Understand It
There’s one particular intersection in New Bedford that may be unintentionally frustrating drivers on either side of Acushnet Avenue, where being courteous can quickly turn aggravating if you don’t understand the situation. At the corner of Acushnet Ave and Sawyer Street, right by the Rite Aid, is a...
Mattapoisett Family to Host Special Fundraising Event for Beloved Boatyard
After the devastating fire at Mattapoisett Boat Yard on Aug. 19, fundraising efforts continue in hopes of restoring the boat yard to its original glory. On Oct. 20, friends and family are encouraged to attend a special event at the Mattapoisett Bay Club from 5 to 8 p.m. to raise money for the Kaiser family and their rebuilding project.
New Bedford Hound All Smiles in Hopes of Meeting the Perfect Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal waiting to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday on Fun 107 is the perfect way to discover the best animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Each week, we share their stories in hopes the right family will fall in love with their story and take them home for good.
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that Crocs were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when zillennials (Gen Z), millenials and Gen-Xers are rocking Crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask Mikey...
A Town by Town Guide To Cape Cod
Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a hook-shaped peninsula extending 70 miles into the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for being one of the Kennedys favorite vacation spots, but you don’t have to be rich or famous to enjoy the 500 miles of coastline of this peaceful corner of New England. Cape Cod is vast, and each of the 15 towns and their respective villages has a distinct sense of place and varied offerings for every type of traveler. This guide to all the Cape Cod towns will help you find your perfect fit, whether you’re looking for an upscale resort, an affordable Airbnb, or casual camping.
New Bedford Police Department recognizes female staff on National Police Woman Day
“In recognition of National Police Women’s Day, we are so proud to post this photo which depicts some great history. Officer Sandy Grace, and Detective Barbara Lipsett, were among the first female police officers in our department and the first female school resource officers. Officer Grace was also the first female K9 officer!
Massachusetts General Hospital researchers working toward blood test for cancer
BOSTON — One of the ideas President Joe Biden is promoting in Boston as part of his "Cancer Moonshot" plan is trying to catch cancers earlier using simple blood tests. A team of 50 researchers and 200 support staff at Mass General's Cancer Center in Charlestown are working to make those tests a reality.
Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days
FALMOUTH – As Cape Cod remains in an ongoing housing crisis, two local organizations are teaming up again to build an affordable home in Falmouth in just five days. The 5th Blitz Build is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod and the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod (HBRACC). Habitat […] The post Blitz Build Will Construct Affordable Home in 5 Days appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest
After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
