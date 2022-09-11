Collision with whale may have flipped boat, leaving 5 dead, New Zealand officials say

Five people are dead after a charter boat capsized in New Zealand, and officials are trying to find the cause.

The 28-foot vessel was carrying 11 passengers just off the coast of Kaikoura , a small community on New Zealand’s south island , on Saturday, Sept. 10, officials said during a media briefing streamed by 1News.

“This is a tragic event that effects many lives, not least of all family and loved ones,” Mayor Craig Mackle told reporters. “ Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all.”

Sea conditions were “perfect” and waters were calm, Mackle said.

The boat capsized around 10 a.m., the New Zealand Herald reported.

Rescue crews saved six passengers, officials said. Divers recovered the five who died, their bodies trapped inside the flooded vessel.

An official cause hasn’t been determined, but Mackle told news outlets that the boat likely collided with a whale .

Whales are a common sight near Kaikoura, and a number of humpback whales are moving through the area currently, Mackle said. They have been spotted breaching the surface close to shore.

The passengers were members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand .

The organization said it is “saddened by the tragic loss at sea” of five of its members, adding “our thoughts are with the families of those members.”

