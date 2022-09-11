ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Collision with whale may have flipped boat, leaving 5 dead, New Zealand officials say

By Mitchell Willetts
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FFKD_0hr7u7EH00

Five people are dead after a charter boat capsized in New Zealand, and officials are trying to find the cause.

The 28-foot vessel was carrying 11 passengers just off the coast of Kaikoura , a small community on New Zealand’s south island , on Saturday, Sept. 10, officials said during a media briefing streamed by 1News.

“This is a tragic event that effects many lives, not least of all family and loved ones,” Mayor Craig Mackle told reporters. “ Our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to you all.”

Sea conditions were “perfect” and waters were calm, Mackle said.

The boat capsized around 10 a.m., the New Zealand Herald reported.

Rescue crews saved six passengers, officials said. Divers recovered the five who died, their bodies trapped inside the flooded vessel.

An official cause hasn’t been determined, but Mackle told news outlets that the boat likely collided with a whale .

Whales are a common sight near Kaikoura, and a number of humpback whales are moving through the area currently, Mackle said. They have been spotted breaching the surface close to shore.

The passengers were members of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand .

The organization said it is “saddened by the tragic loss at sea” of five of its members, adding “our thoughts are with the families of those members.”

Breaching whale crashes onto boat, critically hurts 18-year-old, Australia officials say

Body of man last seen walking to dock found in river, New Hampshire officials say

Teen dies after 6-foot waves capsize boat, trapping her underneath, CA cops say

‘They kept screaming.’ One dies as boat sinks near harbor, California officials say

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

New Zealand: Whale may have caused boat flip that killed five

Five people have died in New Zealand after a birdwatching boat capsized, possibly after colliding with a whale. Eleven people, mostly from the birdwatching group, were onboard when the boat capsized on Saturday in Goose Bay near the town of Kaikōura. Police declined to speculate on what had caused...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New Hampshire State
Outdoor Life

Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Superyacht sinking off Italian coast caught on video

Footage captured the moment disaster struck off the Italian coast. The Italian Coast Guard released videos of 130-foot superyacht My Saga sinking into the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht was cruising from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it began taking on water at the stern Saturday evening. After receiving a distress call,...
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat

Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Photography#Humpback Whales#Accident#New Hampshir
Whiskey Riff

Mako Shark Sends Massachusetts Fishermen Running After It Flies From The Water & Lands In The Boat

We’ve seen a number of incidents involving fish jumping into boats, and injuring passengers on board here recently. There was the 73-year-old woman who got impaled by a sailfish while on a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, the 400-pound spotted eagle ray that jumped into an Alabama family’s boat and hurt one of the passengers, and even a massive humpback whale recently jumped out of the water in Massachusetts and nearly landed right on top of a fishing boat.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy