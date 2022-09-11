ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tyreek Hill is going to miss Patrick Mahomes after all

Tyreek Hill is always going to be productive because he’s so talented, but yeah, he’s going to miss Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. When the Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins back in March, it was a shock of a blockbuster trade that altered the future for both franchises. For the Fins, it gave them a truly elite wide receiver to pair to help a burgeoning young offense take the next step (or two). For the Chiefs, it was a chance to develop a lot of young depth on both sides of the ball for a franchise constantly picking at the bottom of every round.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Key observations from Commanders’ Week 1 snap counts

The Washington Commanders are 1-0 after beating Jacksonville and have a great opportunity to pick up another win this Sunday in Detroit. In a vacuum, there was a lot to learn from the win. In terms of positives, it was great to see Carson Wentz respond from his two second half turnovers. Additionally, the receiving corps flashed its seemingly sky-high potential and the defense’s bend-but-don’t-break mentality was just enough to see out the victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy