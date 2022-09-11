ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins lose starting O-lineman in first half of Game 1. He’s questionable to return

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqEfM_0hr7tzKh00

The Miami Dolphins’ new-look offensive line took a hit in Game 1 on Sunday after Austin Jackson left with an ankle injury in the second quarter . The offensive lineman is “questionable to return,” the Dolphins announced.

Jackson, who is one of three returning starters on the line, limped off the field with 11:57 left in the second quarter, went into the blue medical tent on the sideline, then walked back to the locker room in Miami Gardens alongside a pair of trainers.

Tackle Greg Little replaced Jackson at right tackle and the Dolphins quickly listed Jackson as questionable.

With Jackson in the game, Miami drove for a field goal on its first drive of the season to take an early lead on the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Jackson went down on the second drive — he appeared to step awkwardly during a 3-yard run for running back Raheem Mostert — and the Dolphins wound up punting after crossing midfield.

Jackson, 23, was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has struggled throughout his career, but Miami still made him one of its holdovers on the offensive line as it searched for improvement through free agency.

In the offseason, the Dolphins signed tackle Terron Armstead, who made his Miami debut this weekend after he sat out the entire preseason, and offensive lineman Connor Williams to replace two of the starters from a year ago, but kept Jackson, and fellow offensive linemen Robert Hunt and Liam Eichenberg in the fold.

In Week 1, the Dolphins’ starters were, from left to right: Armstead, Eichenberg, Williams, Hunt and Jackson. It was the 29th start of Jackson’s career and 17th in a row.

With Jackson in the game, Miami gave up one sack in the first quarter and averaged 4 yards per play.

Carter out with head injury

The Dolphins are also down a tight end after Cethan Carter left the game with a head injury in the second quarter.

The tight end’s injury occurred on a kickoff with 7:40 left in the second quarter, immediately after Miami scored its first touchdown of the season on a scoop and score by linebacker Melvin Ingram.

Carter, 27, was one of four tight ends active for the Dolphins in the opener, listed as one of the backups to fellow tight end Mike Gesicki. He started one game last season for Miami and caught two passes for 16 yards in 16 games.

