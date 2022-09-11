ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FanSided

Cardinals: Yankees pitching coach fires back at Jordan Montgomery

After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Milwaukee, WI
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Milwaukee, WI
Toledo vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 3

Ohio State may have had a slow start to the season against a formidable foe in Notre Dame, but Week 2 looked more like it in dominating Arkansas State, 45-12. The Buckeyes get another lower tier opponent in their Week 3 matchup, this time its MAC favorite Toledo, and are once again laying a massive number. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to help C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing attack? The Heisman Trophy candidate didn't need his No. 1 receiver last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
