Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
After less than flattering comments, New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake fires back at St. Louis Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Last week, new St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery credited the organization for trusting him to throw his fastball more … and at the same time, took a shot at his former team, the New York Yankees, who he said “didn’t really have much faith in my heater.”
The St. Louis Cardinals have been receiving a lot of media coverage lately, in large part due to Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs. Lately, members of the media have begun taking subtle, and not so subtle, shots at Pujols, saying that his recent hot stretch can only be explained by one thing: steroids.
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Ohio State may have had a slow start to the season against a formidable foe in Notre Dame, but Week 2 looked more like it in dominating Arkansas State, 45-12. The Buckeyes get another lower tier opponent in their Week 3 matchup, this time its MAC favorite Toledo, and are once again laying a massive number. Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to help C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing attack? The Heisman Trophy candidate didn't need his No. 1 receiver last week.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
If there’s one thing we can expect in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Thursday Night Football, it’s points between these two elite offenses. The total in this game at FanDuel is set at 54.5 points, and it makes sense, especially since Patrick Mahomes threw for five touchdowns for Kansas City in Week 1.
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
