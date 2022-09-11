ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
City
Tiverton, RI
FUN 107

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
reportertoday.com

Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
SEEKONK, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Dryer starts fire in East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run

This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
WARREN, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Long fight over Johnston will

On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
JOHNSTON, RI
nrinow.news

Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest

After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

