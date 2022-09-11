Read full article on original website
New Bedford Hound All Smiles in Hopes of Meeting the Perfect Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal waiting to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday on Fun 107 is the perfect way to discover the best animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Each week, we share their stories in hopes the right family will fall in love with their story and take them home for good.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
Valley Breeze
Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring
NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
newbedfordguide.com
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day for New Bedford, Dartmouth, and Freetown
Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day is on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Crapo Hill Landfill, 300 Samuel Barnet Boulevard, New Bedford. Proof of residency in New Bedford, Dartmouth, or Freetown is required. Sign up to participate. Visit gnbrrmdistrict.org to select a time slot. Please...
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
Middleboro’s Beloved Window Artist Is Moving On to a New Canvas
There’s a window above Center Street in Middleboro that has become famous in recent years for the bright and pleasant paintings that grace its glass. They are the work of the apartment’s resident, Brittany Wilson, who has become a bit of a folk hero in town for her artwork and for her positive messages she brings to the community.
reportertoday.com
Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion
We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location
People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
ABC6.com
Dryer starts fire in East Providence home
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run
This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that Crocs were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when zillennials (Gen Z), millenials and Gen-Xers are rocking Crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask Mikey...
Turnto10.com
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
johnstonsunrise.net
Long fight over Johnston will
On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
Sewer pipe ruptures in Warwick
The pipe broke on Lakeshore Drive and Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs would likely take all night.
nrinow.news
Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
ABC6.com
Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
Fire breaks out in Pawtucket apartment
First responders were on scene at the corner of Kenyon and Central Avenues.
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest
After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
