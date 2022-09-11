Welcome to “This Week in Illini Athletics,” a weekly review of the past week of Illini sports and a preview of the week to come. Football (2-1 Overall, 0-1 Big Ten) Last Week: This team could be special. On Saturday afternoon the Illini took on the Virginia Cavaliers in Champaign. Despite having shaky offensive possessions, the Illini (especially their defense) put on a masterful team win. This convincing win comes after Virginia has handedly beaten Illinois the past two seasons.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO