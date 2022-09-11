ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina the betting underdog with No. 1 Georgia coming to town

By Dwayne Mclemore
The State
The State
 3 days ago

No surprise: The Georgia Bulldogs will be the betting favorite in this Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina.

Georgia is a 23.5-point favorite for the noon game at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium, according to the VegasInsider consensus line that factors in multiple sportsbooks. Those books’ odds on the game range from 16 to 25.5 points.

The defending national champ Bulldogs are 2-0 and coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. UGA was favored by 52.5 points in that game.

Georgia is also the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 that was released Sunday.

South Carolina is 1-1 on the season. Arkansas on Saturday was favored over USC by 9.5 points; the Razorbacks won 44-30. USC easily covered as a 13-point favorite against Georgia State in Week 1 with a 35-14 victory.

This Saturday’s USC-Georgia game will be televised by ESPN.

If it’s any consolation, UGA was a 31.5 point favorite over the Gamecocks in their 2021 matchup — the most lopsided point spread in the history of the matchup.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

South Carolina eyes an upset of top-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It is a high noon showdown Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium as South Carolina hosts top-ranked Georgia in the SEC opener for both teams. The defending national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 33-0 win over Samford from the Southern Conference. While Georgia was playing, the Gamecocks were headed back to Columbia after a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer takes a jab at 'another coach' after interaction with reporter

Shane Beamer is fond of taking jabs at other SEC coaches. He’s touched on Tennessee’s inability to beat Georgia State a few years ago after downing the Panthers in Week 1, and now he’s poking fun at Brian Kelly for his interaction with a reporter who said maybe she would be on time to his press conferences if the Tigers won.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
City
Athens, GA
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Gamecocks' QB recruit Dante Reno ponders moving up a year

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and new quarterback Spencer Rattler are in the spotlight as fans want to see how Satterfield will run an offense loaded with weapons, and how the highly touted Rattler will perform in his first season with the Gamecocks. One of those watching with perhaps...
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Clemson, South Carolina game times for Sept. 24 announced

The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Charlotte 49ers in a 7:30 pm kick on Sept. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That game will mark the first gridiron battle between the Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and the 49ers (0-3, 0-0 Conference USA).
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State#Arkansas#The Georgia Bulldogs#Usc#Williams Brice Stadium#Vegasinsider#Uga#Razorbacks#Espn#Gamecocks
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina to be without 2 defensive starters against No. 1 Georgia, per Shane Beamer

South Carolina’s Week 3 game just got even more challenging. The Gamecocks will face No. 1 Georgia without a pair of defensive starters. On Sunday, Shane Beamer spoke to reporters on a media teleconference. The South Carolina head coach confirmed his team will be without EDGE Jordan Strachan and LB Mo Kaba after they were injured in the Arkansas game.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson Tiger joins police department

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tayquon Johnson, a former Clemson Tiger, who is known for making his mark both on and off the field, has joined the Laurens Police Department. “He has an empathy level like no other,” Chief Keith Grounsell told FOX Carolina. “His passion is to help people. He made that very clear from day one.”
CLEMSON, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
7K+
Followers
470
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy