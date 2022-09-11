South Carolina the betting underdog with No. 1 Georgia coming to town

No surprise: The Georgia Bulldogs will be the betting favorite in this Saturday’s matchup against South Carolina.

Georgia is a 23.5-point favorite for the noon game at USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium, according to the VegasInsider consensus line that factors in multiple sportsbooks. Those books’ odds on the game range from 16 to 25.5 points.

The defending national champ Bulldogs are 2-0 and coming off a 33-0 home win over Samford. UGA was favored by 52.5 points in that game.

Georgia is also the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 that was released Sunday.

South Carolina is 1-1 on the season. Arkansas on Saturday was favored over USC by 9.5 points; the Razorbacks won 44-30. USC easily covered as a 13-point favorite against Georgia State in Week 1 with a 35-14 victory.

This Saturday’s USC-Georgia game will be televised by ESPN.

If it’s any consolation, UGA was a 31.5 point favorite over the Gamecocks in their 2021 matchup — the most lopsided point spread in the history of the matchup.