ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Reports Of Suspicious Package Place Newark Airport Terminal On Lockdown

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Terminal C of Newark Airport was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

The report came in sometime after 1 p.m., and Level 1 was evacuated with the terminal locked down as a precaution, Port Authority police tell Daily Voice. An all-clear was given at 1:45 p.m.

There were 59 flight delays, and the FAA was holding flight activity for arriving flights until 2:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark

Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Hotel Parking Lot Assault Suspects Wanted Out Of Newark: Police

A pair in an assault outside of a Newark parking lot are being sought by police, they said. The man pictured above was with the woman also pictured above when he socked a victim outside of the Robert Treat Hotel parking lot at 50 Park Place around 3:55 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEWARK: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE CLOSES TWO LEVELS OF TERMINAL C AT NEWARK AIRPORT

A scare, flashbacks. anxiety and a flood of emotions ran through travelers arriving and departing from Newark International Airport, terminal C, after two levels were closed as a result of a suspicious package. United Airlines flights coming into Newark were held at their departing airports. We understand over 60 flights were impacted by this scare. Terminal C is open for business as usual at this time.
NEWARK, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

DEVELOPING: Possible Threat at Newark Airport’s Terminal C [UPDATED]

Authorities are investigating a possible threat at Newark Airport Terminal C this afternoon. There’s currently a large police presence at the terminal, reportedly including the bomb squad. Travelers are not being allowed inside the terminal. UPDATE: EWR: “Due to police activity Terminal C Levels 1 and 2 are closed...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Airport Terminal#Police#Law Enforcement#Port Authority#United
Daily Voice

Unfounded Threat Clears Ridgewood Private School

A private school in Ridgewood was evacuated following what police said was an unfounded threat. The unspecified threat came in via email to The Holmstead School, a non-profit extended-year middle/high school on Hope Street, on Monday, Sept. 12, Capt. Forest Lyons said. Two Bergen County sheriff's dogs were brought in,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
FAA
NJ.com

Duo charged with joyriding in stolen jitney bus on Route 46

A man and woman found sitting inside a jitney bus in a motel parking lot in Essex County early Monday were charged with receiving stolen property and joyriding, authorities said. A Fairfield police officer with an automated license-plate reader first spotted the bus shortly before 1 a.m. as the vehicle...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woman suffers deep slash wound in Jersey City incident

A woman’s arm and ribs were slashed in an incident on Orient Avenue in Jersey City. The victim, who was uncooperative with police officers who responded, told police that she was attacked by five men, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. Monday on Orient, in the area of Ocean Avenue.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Central Jersey

A 34-year-old man from New Brunswick has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Rahmaad Howard has been charged with murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department. On Monday, Sept. 12, at...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck PD: Keen-Eyed Sergeant Nabs Overnight Catalytic Converter Thief From Englewood

Teaneck police who've been prowling local streets overnight looking for catalytic converter thieves caught one in the act, authorities said. Sgt. Jason Hosey was on a special pre-dawn detail looking for bandits swiping the devices when he spotted a man in a vehicle stopped on State Street that had what turned out to be a paper towel covering the rear license plate, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.
TEANECK, NJ
News 12

Mayor: 1 firefighter remains hospitalized after crash in Paterson

One firefighter remains in the hospital after two firetrucks crashed into each other over the weekend, according to Mayor Andre Sayegh. The two crews were heading to a fire on Main Street in Paterson on Saturday. One firetruck slammed into a tree after the impact. The other crashed into a supermarket. No one in the store was hurt.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
360K+
Followers
53K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy