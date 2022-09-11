Reports Of Suspicious Package Place Newark Airport Terminal On Lockdown

Terminal C of Newark Airport was placed on lockdown as authorities investigated reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities said.

The report came in sometime after 1 p.m., and Level 1 was evacuated with the terminal locked down as a precaution, Port Authority police tell Daily Voice. An all-clear was given at 1:45 p.m.

There were 59 flight delays, and the FAA was holding flight activity for arriving flights until 2:30 p.m.