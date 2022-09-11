Read full article on original website
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free
Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming app, is a relative newcomer in a crowded and growing field of streaming apps. It’s become surprisingly popular, though, as cheap way to stream classic NBC shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as new shows and movies and live news and sports. Peacock is a but unique in that it’s both an on-demand streaming service like Hulu or Netflix while also offering a selection of live TV channels, despite costing much less than any of the best live TV streaming services — but is there a Peacock TV free trial? Let’s find out.
This 48-inch OLED gaming TV is up to $700 off at Newegg
If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: my new favorite fitness tracker
It’s hard to lose weight and stay healthy if you don’t keep track of your physical condition on a daily basis, which is why it’s a good idea to invest in a fitness tracker, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3. The Inspire 3 is one of the smaller, lighter, and less expensive products in Fitbit’s lineup, and the question is whether or not it can offer everything you need in a fitness tracker despite its minimalist design.
