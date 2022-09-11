If the sizes that you see in retailers’ gaming monitor deals aren’t big enough, you should turn your attention to Newegg’s offer for the Aorus FO48U OLED gaming TV. The retailer has a $500 discount on the 48-inch TV’s original price of $1,500. On top of that — and for a limited time — buyers can use the promo code DSABWA358 at checkout for an additional $200 off, bringing the price of the TV down to $800. That’s amazing value from one of the best Newegg deals going on right now, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out as other shoppers are likely thinking the same thing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO