ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Big Brother 24’: Daniel Durston on if He Would ‘Dominate’ in ‘the Challenge’

By Tamara Grant
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Several Big Brother players have gone on to compete in The Challenge , from the original MTV franchise to the CBS-based spinoff. Possible villain Daniel Durston answers if he would “dominate” the intense reality competition series.

‘Big Brother 24’ Daniel Durston on if he would ‘dominate’ competition show ‘The Challenge’

The longstanding competition show MTV’s The Challenge features contestants from several reality shows, initially only Real World and Road Rules alums, facing off in extreme missions for cash prizes up to $1 million.

Spinoff The Challenge: USA invites familiar personalities from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Big Brother , and Survivor to compete against each other for cash and the opportunity to go head-to-head against the winners from the international versions. It’s unclear what the main prize is yet.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Houseguest Disqualified From Week 10 Veto Due to Missing Deadline

As The Challenge: USA appears to be doing well, many fans believe it will get a second season, and they’re already putting out feelers for who might compete next. One follower submitted a question asking Big Brother 24 pre-juror Daniel Durston if he thinks he would “dominate” the competitive reality series.

Daniel answered that he hasn’t watched the show but believes he would “absolutely not” crush it. Instagram page aytotea2 posted it asking its followers if they wanted to see the Vegas native compete. Many answered they wouldn’t but would like to watch Joseph Abdin or Monte Taylor instead.

Daniel won two competitions in ‘Big Brother 24’

The Las Vegas-based performer started Big Brother 24 strong, becoming the first Head of Household. Outside of Nicole Layog, who he quickly formed final two pact the Rogue Rats with, and Paloma Aguilar, who self-evicted by the end of Week 1, Daniel didn’t find many people talking game with him.

When he discovered that many houseguests wanted Taylor Hale out of the house, he went with their plan and backdoored her after Michael Bruner saved himself with the Power of Veto.

However, Paloma’s exit resulted in no one else getting evicted that week.

Still set on wanting Taylor out of the house, Nicole purposefully paired up with her, convinced she would stay over the Michigan-based stylist. When Daniel won the Power of Veto, he saved Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos, making way for Nicole and Taylor, convinced the latter would get evicted.

Daniel placed 12th in ‘Big Brother 24’

However, the Rogue Rats’ treatment of Taylor partly led to the formation of The Leftovers alliance (Matt “Turner,” Kyle Capener, Brittany, Monte, Joseph, Michael, and Monte), and they protected her, sending Nicole out of the door.

Nicole and Daniel eventually clocked most of the seven-person group as they caught them privately conversing late at night in the HOH room.

Following her exit, Daniel knew he was next. He didn’t win HOH or a chance to play in the Veto, guaranteeing his backdoor and eventual eviction.

The Vegas performer became the final houseguest not to make the jury phase. Many viewers weren’t fans of Daniel due to his harsh treatment of Taylor while in the house. Big Brother 24 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’: Julie Chen Moonves ‘Surprised’ by the Jurors’ Reaction to Kyle’s Admission

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Chen Moonves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Las Vegas#Cbs#Reality Tv#Mtv#The Amazing Race#The Challenge Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

180K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy