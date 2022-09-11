ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Park City photographers win multiple awards at State Fair

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
 3 days ago
Salt Lake City, Utah — Park City-based photographers Amy Eskind, Tracy Frankel, David Winegar, Bill Silliman, and David Breslauer took home several awards from the annual Utah State Fair Photo Contest on Friday.

The competition consists of photographers from across the State and is judged among photographers with similar experience levels. Each photographer can submit an image in up to three of the 23 categories. Photographers can also enter two images into the Black & White and mobile phone categories and a single image in the Fine Art category.

Under the Advanced Amateurs level, Amy Eskind’s “Starry Night and Jupiter” image won an honorable mention, while her “A Mother’s Love is like Nothing Else in the World” image won fourth place in its category.

From the Professional Class, Tracy Frankel won four ribbons for her images, including second place in the mobile phone category. David Winegars took second place in the Black & White and Animals categories and won the Supervisors Choice award.

Bill Silliman won first place in Fine Art and third for Panorama categories. David Breslauer won first place in the Sunrise/Sunset Category and second in the Black & White and panorama categories for his competition level.

The winners received cash prizes in addition to their State Fair Ribbons.

Each of the five photographers is part of the Park City Photography Club. The group is open to all skill levels and usually meets at the Park City Library on the third Monday of the Month starting at 6:30 p.m. in room 101.

