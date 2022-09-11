ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Youth Served: Collins Junior Class Back With Talent, Experience, Depth

IT WAS A TALE OF TWO SEASONS FOR KLEIN COLLINS IN 2021 AS THE TIGERS WENT 0-4 IN NON-DISTRICT PLAY BEFORE RUNNING THE TABLE IN DISTRICT 15-6A TO TAKE THE CROWN. THE REASON? THE TIGERS WERE TREMENDOUSLY YOUNG IN THE TWO-DEEP ROSTER, BUT EXTREMELY TALENTED. “Last season was a testament...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)

HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns

Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge. “Allen Media […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Humble

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
HUMBLE, TX
Explore Houston

The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I don’t think it’s appropriate’: Parents concerned with Montgomery County’s youth softball team plans to host gun raffle

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An insider's guide to the best ice cream shops in Houston

When you have a hankering for a sweet treat on a hot day in Houston, a scoop of ice cream is never far away. The city serves some of America's best, with flavors ranging from traditional favorites to surprising sensations, and bases from rich butterfat to dairy-free options. Chefs have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’

HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KATY, TX
Narcity USA

A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman

On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
COLLEGE STATION, TX

