Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Youth Served: Collins Junior Class Back With Talent, Experience, Depth
IT WAS A TALE OF TWO SEASONS FOR KLEIN COLLINS IN 2021 AS THE TIGERS WENT 0-4 IN NON-DISTRICT PLAY BEFORE RUNNING THE TABLE IN DISTRICT 15-6A TO TAKE THE CROWN. THE REASON? THE TIGERS WERE TREMENDOUSLY YOUNG IN THE TWO-DEEP ROSTER, BUT EXTREMELY TALENTED. “Last season was a testament...
Click2Houston.com
Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes honored by Houston Sports Hall of Fame
HOUSTON – The Houston Sports Hall of Fame is showcasing its 2022 inductees Tuesday afternoon. This year, the honorees are Roger Clemens, Clyde Drexler and Sheryl Swoopes. They are receiving their Hall of Fame rings and having their plaques unveiled on the Walk of Fame at the GreenStreet Promenade.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Rankings: Week 4 (9.13.22)
HOUSTON - It was a huge week for the top teams in Houston to lock horns and really see where they stood. No. 1 North Shore handled previously No.3-ranked Westfield with ease, beating them 55-25. No. 2 Katy snuck past No.5 Tompkins, 14-13, to remain undefeated. Shadow Creek sees a big jump in the polls this week after a dominating win over Bridgeland. The Sharks have looked really, really good so far in 2022.
Click2Houston.com
LSA’s Coronado, Cantu commit to Longhorns
Sophomore Victor Coronado and freshman Marcus Cantu will be teammates at Lutheran South Academy when the baseball season gets going in January. The plan is to be teammates after their high school careers end as well. Both verbally committed to play for the University of Texas on Sept. 5. Coronado...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
PUSHING THROUGH: Marshall’s Mason Overcomes Nervous Start to Thrive For Buffs
MIASHO’NAE MASON WILL NEVER FORGET AUGUST 17, 2021. HER FIRST VARSITY VOLLEYBALL GAME. AS A SOPHOMORE. “I was very nervous, and even started questioning if I was good enough to play,” the Fort Bend Marshall junior outside hitter said. “I started panicking and saying I couldn’t do it and things like that. I was scared.”
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Campus Corner: Second Baptist Cross Country Runner CJ Hobbs
VYPE recently traveled out to Second Baptist School in Houston for their Fall 2022 Media Day. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with Cross Country runner CJ Hobbs about the season and more!!
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge. “Allen Media […]
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Humble
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
RELATED PEOPLE
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t think it’s appropriate’: Parents concerned with Montgomery County’s youth softball team plans to host gun raffle
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – A fundraising effort for a softball league in Montgomery County has some parents concerned and on edge. “I was shocked. It’s really upsetting to me,” explained parent of three, Jessica England. England’s daughters have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly...
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
Houston Chronicle
An insider's guide to the best ice cream shops in Houston
When you have a hankering for a sweet treat on a hot day in Houston, a scoop of ice cream is never far away. The city serves some of America's best, with flavors ranging from traditional favorites to surprising sensations, and bases from rich butterfat to dairy-free options. Chefs have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls team up for ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’
HOUSTON – Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion and Southern Black Girls have teamed up for a special bus tour that’s bringing joy and empowerment to young girls. The ‘Joy Is Our Journey Dream Bus Tour’ was created to connect and educate young girls with one another in a fun, supportive, safe space in collaboration with Megan’s Pete and Thomas Foundation.
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
fox26houston.com
West Coast Rapper Too Short in Houston, says his focus is the pursuit of happiness
HOUSTON - West Coast hip-hop has been a staple in the hip-hop community for more than 40 years. It’s no wonder why the Legends Only Concert Series at Bar 5015 in Third Ward has become a huge weekend hit. Too Short was in Houston on Sunday along with DJ...
Quench It Soda to open 6 Houston-area shops, including in Katy, Cypress, The Woodlands
Quench It Soda will open at six Houston-area locations, with one opening by the end of this year and two anticipated for 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Quench It) Quench It Soda, a beverage and snack shack native to Utah, is opening at six Houston-area locations, including one in Katy, according to corporate officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw39.com
Odds of a late-season hurricane near Houston, and the next tropical system we’re watching
HOUSTON (KIAH) — So far, so good for residents along the Gulf Coast this hurricane season. We’ve made it past the statistical peak of the season without one hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico. What are the odds of a hurricane near Houston after this date? Low, but...
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
HPD: No active shooter at Heights HS, source of threat under investigation
The department said it would track down the caller and "hold them accountable."
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
Comments / 0