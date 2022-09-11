ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 The Ticket

Bangor Boys’ Soccer Nips Messalonskee 1-0

The Bangor Rams Boys Soccer Team nipped the Messalonskee Eagles 1-0 on Tuesday night, September 13th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Bangor's lone goal was scored by Eduardo Trevino with 5 minutes remaining in the game (75th minute). The game was broadcast on TICKET TV. Bangor evened their record at...
BANGOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2

The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer. Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Ellsworth 4-2

The John Bapst Crusaders doubled up the Ellsworth Eagles 4-2 at the Union Street Fields in Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th. Ellsworth received goals from Miles Palmer and Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had an assist. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles. John Bapst received goals from Oscar Martinez,...
ELLSWORTH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machias, ME
City
Washington, ME
Local
Maine Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Maine Education
City
Sumner, ME
wabi.tv

Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Sumner Boys#Tigers#Washington Academy#Jonesport Beals
WMTW

Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests

AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
AUBURN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS CENTER Maine

Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river

HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
HARPSWELL, ME
94.3 WCYY

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
americancraftbeer.com

Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine

Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
PORTLAND, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
712
Followers
4K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy