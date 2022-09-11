Read full article on original website
Bangor Boys’ Soccer Nips Messalonskee 1-0
The Bangor Rams Boys Soccer Team nipped the Messalonskee Eagles 1-0 on Tuesday night, September 13th at Cameron Stadium in Bangor. Bangor's lone goal was scored by Eduardo Trevino with 5 minutes remaining in the game (75th minute). The game was broadcast on TICKET TV. Bangor evened their record at...
Skowhegan Field Hockey Defeats Brewer 7-2
The Brewer Witches Field Hockey Team lost to the Skowhegan River Hawks 7-2 Tuesday night, September 14th under the lights in Brewer. Despite the loss it was a "moral victory" of sorts, as the Witches scored 2 goals, the 1st goals that the River Hawks had allowed all season. Jordin Williams and Bella Pierce found the back of the goalie box for the Witches. Allie Flagg had 2 assists.
John Bapst Boys’ Soccer Doubles Up Ellsworth 4-2
The John Bapst Crusaders doubled up the Ellsworth Eagles 4-2 at the Union Street Fields in Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th. Ellsworth received goals from Miles Palmer and Cruz Coffin. Owen Frank had an assist. Cooper Mitchell was in goal for the Eagles. John Bapst received goals from Oscar Martinez,...
Golf Results – Orono 187, Ellsworth 189, Hermon 215
The Orono Red Riots won the golf match on Tuesday, September 13th hosted by Ellsworth. Orono carded a team low 187 just edging Ellsworth who finished with a team score of 189. Hermon carded a team score of 215. Ellsworth's Will Robbins was the medalist with a low round of 39.
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
Auburn school bus carrying 47 kids hit by pick-up truck
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn school bus carrying 47 students was hit from behind by a pick-up truck Tuesday morning on Hotel Road. No injuries were reported and students continued to school after police cleared the scene, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle told NEWS CENTER Maine. The crash...
Make Way, This Pizza Place Is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
Shooting investigation ongoing in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are actively investigating a shooting at a home on Washington Street. Officials say a man has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Further details, including what led up to the shooting, have not been released by police. Authorities do say the "subjects"...
Attempted robbery, shooting at Auburn home leads to arrests
AUBURN, Maine — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a home on Washington Street that left one man injured. According to Auburn Police, officers were called to the home shortly after noon on Monday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses also told emergency dispatchers...
Entangled bald eagles rescued after 'death spiral' into river
HARPSWELL, Maine — Lynne Thompson and Scott Crockett recently witnessed a nature event few people will witness in a lifetime, and it's a good thing they were there. The couple was sitting on the deck of their cottage on Harpswell's Long Island, less than 100 feet from the New Meadows River, when they saw two eagles fly overhead. Suddenly, the birds became interlocked and began plummeting toward the water.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service. Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, of Freeport was issued summonses Sept. 6 for Violating Condition of Release; Destruction/Damage/Vandalism and Theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.
Maine’s Two Largest Cities Earn Mixed Results From ‘Best Places to Retire’ Report
It was mixed results for Maine's two most populous cities in a recent report on best cities to retire in. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best cities to retire in. Both Portland and Lewiston were listed on the report. Portland came in at 49th,...
Allagash Brewing Plans New Tasting Room In Southern Maine
Allagash Brewing has always managed their growth carefully, so news of a new tasting room in Scarborough, ME speaks volumes at to the health of the Portland-based brewer. The future space, which is slated to open in 2024 will be located within The Downs, Southern Maine’s new mixed-use development, located right off I-95—a 15-minute drive from the brewery.
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes
I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
