Ship Canal Bridge lanes are reopened after ‘urgent maintenance’ Tuesday morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) performed “urgent maintenance” on the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning. The road work closed the two right lanes of the bridge, causing traffic slowdowns. A spokesperson for WSDOT declined to comment on the specific nature of the repair, saying “Earlier this...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish County causes Level 3 evacuations
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – The Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish has burned 7,600 acres and has put Level 3 evacuations in place. Right now, detours are in place and you’re asked to drive with caution if you’re in the area. Last Updated: Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
KOMO News
Bolt Creek Fire burns nearly 8,000 acres near Skykomish, remains 2% contained
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The skies are clearing in the Puget Sound region after a smoky weekend caused by the Bolt Creek Fire, which started early Saturday morning. The fire, which is just 2% contained as of 9 a.m. Monday, has burned an estimated 7,660 acres in King County north of Skykomish.
WSDOT closes portion of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed because of Bolt Creek Fire with evacuations ordered
Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area. The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
Southbound I-5 reopens at Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge after ‘urgent maintenance work’
SEATTLE — Lanes closures and a massive backup on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning were caused by routine but urgent maintenance work, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Two right lanes of southbound I-5 closed at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle for four-and-a-half hours, starting about 6...
Evacuation orders reduced for Gold Bar, Index residents as firefighters battle Bolt Creek Fire
MONROE, Wash. — Firefighters appear to be having at least some success in controlling the Bolt Creek Fire burning along Highway 2 between Skykomish and Index with evacuation orders being reduced Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 10 and has been burning stubbornly...
KING-5
Animated map shows extent of Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County
The fire was mapped by infrared flight on Sept. 12. The fire continues to threaten homes between Skykomish and Index.
Snohomish County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at Snohomish County solid waste facilities due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. The mounting garbage is prompting health, safety and environmental concerns for customers and staff, according to the county. Waste facilities are experiencing trouble finding...
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 — or leave now — evacuation has been issued for residents from Skykomish to Index, north of Highway 2,...
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Bellingham couple injured in I-5 crash in Seattle that snarls traffic in express lanes
The express lanes were fully blocked for more than six hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
