Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot.Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County
Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9.
The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. cutting the catalytic converters from cars with a sawzall.
Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Daily NewsCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 1