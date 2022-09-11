ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot.

Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County

Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9.

The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. cutting the catalytic converters from cars with a sawzall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VYet_0hr7qTAw00
    (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34WwFf_0hr7qTAw00
    (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QP2w4_0hr7qTAw00
    (Courtesy: Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

Brookhaven woman killed in shooting while driving

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brookhaven woman was killed during a shooting while she was driving her vehicle. The Daily Leader reported the shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around midnight on Tuesday, September 13. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Mashonna S. Dunnigan, was found inside her vehicle with an apparent gunshot […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Two men injured in Rankin County shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after two men were shot Monday night. Rankin County Sheriff Brian Bailey said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near Barker Road in the Pelahatchie area. According to Bailey, three men were involved in the incident, and the shooting stemmed from a dispute. Two men […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for fatal 2019 shooting at Willow Point Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2019 shooting. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Markcus Aaron pled guilty on September 12, 2022. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended. Aaron was also ordered to undergo five years of supervised […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake

8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Party plans busted after police find drugs, guns

PORT GIBSON, Miss. — Three men were arrested after drugs and guns were found inside a car at a police checkpoint in Port Gibson. Police said Friday, just before 11 p.m., a car approached the checkpoint, and officers smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police found a bag of...
PORT GIBSON, MS
WLBT

Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigating three fatal crashes in three days

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating three fatal crashes that happened this week. On Sunday, September 11, a fatal crash happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County. Investigators said a 2000 Mercedes ML, driven by Jeremy Williams, 35, of Madison, was traveling north on the highway when the vehicle left […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County woman killed in head-on collision

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13. The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision. […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Woman charged with murder of missing Rankin County man

The body of a missing man was found in Jefferson Davis County last Wednesday. According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland the body of a white male was found on Gulf Camp Road the morning of Sept. 7, by pipeline workers. Jefferson Davis County Coroner Dedra Johnson has confirmed...
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Pair of accidents in Neshoba

4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Madison man dies in crash in Jefferson County

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported a Madison man, who was traveling north on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County, died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident. Cpl. Craig James, public affairs officer with MHP Troop M in Brookhaven, said Jeremy Williams, 35, received fatal injuries when his...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Guns found on minors to become property of Yazoo police

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City Police Department is starting a new initiative to keep guns out the hands of minors. The Yazoo Herald reported any gun found in possession of a minor will be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun won’t be released once confiscated, either. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
wcbi.com

Winona Police searching for shooting suspect

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winona Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a Shooting on Powell Street. Daniel Cordell, 21 years old, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information concerning Cordell’s...
WINONA, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

