Trump lawyer Alina Habba ran to Fox News on Friday to complain about how a “Clinton judge” thoroughly dismantled former President Donald Trump’s racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others over what he claimed was a “malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information” regarding his 2016 campaign’s links to Russia. Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that his court “is not the appropriate forum” for Trump to “flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto.” Habba’s response, as told to Sean Hannity: “Well what is the proper place for him?” Habba later said she might appeal the decision, and also that Trump had told her that the case would ultimately not be a winner and she should just drop it. “I said no. We have to fight. It’s not right what happened. And you know, he was right. It’s a sad day for me personally because I fought him on it and should have listened, but I don’t want to lose hope in our system, I don’t.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO