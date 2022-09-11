ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 4

Peavine
3d ago

This Progressive/Socialist, Elitist, Totalitarian regime disguised as Democrats, would love nothing better than a one party Democracy. If that ever happened, it would render the election process moot.

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyer Mopes After Suit Tossed: ‘It’s a Sad Day’

Trump lawyer Alina Habba ran to Fox News on Friday to complain about how a “Clinton judge” thoroughly dismantled former President Donald Trump’s racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others over what he claimed was a “malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information” regarding his 2016 campaign’s links to Russia. Judge Donald Middlebrooks wrote that his court “is not the appropriate forum” for Trump to “flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto.” Habba’s response, as told to Sean Hannity: “Well what is the proper place for him?” Habba later said she might appeal the decision, and also that Trump had told her that the case would ultimately not be a winner and she should just drop it. “I said no. We have to fight. It’s not right what happened. And you know, he was right. It’s a sad day for me personally because I fought him on it and should have listened, but I don’t want to lose hope in our system, I don’t.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Lame-duck Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says allowing a state legislature to overturn a presidential election is 'fascist' and 'hogwash'

Rusty Bowers calls state legislatures overturning elections "fascist" and "hogwash." "That the legislature could nullify your election, that's not conservative. That's fascist," Bowers told the Guardian. The outgoing Arizona House Speaker stood up to attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Outgoing Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers says state legislatures giving...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral College#American#Msnbc#The Department Of Justice#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lied About Secret Service Concerns to Throw Off New York AG

In confidential court documents, former President Donald Trump tried to squirm his way out of taking a trip to the New York Attorney General’s office last month, telling a judge that the Secret Service had security concerns about the AG’s office, according to two sources familiar with the matter.In the days before his Aug. 10 deposition, according to those two sources and a third person familiar with the discussions, Trump’s legal team asked that the contentious interview at the AG’s office be relocated to a more comfortable, convenient spot for the former president: Trump Tower.The excuse appalled those who read...
POTUS
Slate

John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court

In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy