Read full article on original website
Related
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis VS Copperas Cove Itinerary
The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Copperas Cove on Friday the 16th. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 3:30 P.M. The anticipated return time to the student parking lot is 8:00 P.M.
4 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The official stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
beltontigerathletics.com
Fur Flies as Bobcats Claw 9th Red Tigers, 28 – 12, in Final Tune-up for District Play
The 9th Red Tigers made the 3 ½ hour trek out west to San Angelo for their final non-district game & suffered a 28 – 12 defeat at the hands of Central Bobcats. The Tigers trailed 14 – 0 in the 2nd quarter when they finally hit pay dirt with a 37-yd TD pass to Evan Lockett from Lyric McGinnis to pull within 14 – 6 going into the half.
Downed electrical pole blocks traffic on Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downed electrical pole on North Bryant blocked traffic for hours on Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened when the driver of a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
beltontigerathletics.com
Belton Tiger Volleyball Battles with Ellison
Belton’s Freshman Red team won against Ellison in two sets with the scores of 25-13 and 25-16. The energy that this team normally brings wasn’t quite there, but their skills were still where they needed to be to take the win. No matter if the energy is down or if the girls make some errors, they still pull through. Freshman Red is going to do what it takes to have a great district record. Coach Reekstin says, “Our freshmen have been able to consistently find ways to win. They have a maturity and grace on the court for a young team, and I am eager to see them grow into the full players and team that they are capable of.”
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
beltontigerathletics.com
Tiger Tennis Tops Trojans
The Tiger Tennis Team played their 4th District Match this evening against Waco University. The Tiger’s came out on fire in doubles, going 6 and 1. In singles, the Team never foltered and went 10 and 2 to dominate the match. The final match count was 16-3 in favor of the the Tigers. This puts them at 5-6 for the season and 3-1 for District play. The Tigers will be traveling to Copperas Cove this Friday, September 16th to take on the Dawgs. Go Big Red!
SAPD asks for help locating “at risk” person
SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located. SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed. Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
Hot now and getting hotter next week
Warm and humid conditions are back. Hotter air is ahead for next week. -- Rich Segal
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
2 More Covid Fatalities Reported in San Angelo Tuesday
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials reported Tuesday two additional Covid-19 related fatalities. There are two new COVID-19-related deaths to report today. One death was from yesterday, Sept. 12. New deaths: 2 - Male, 90s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated *reported Sept. 12 - Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 563 (364 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties).
Officers respond to threats at 2 Central Texas schools
Connally High School's campus was temporarily put on hold Tuesday after police got a report of a shooter on campus. Police investigated the threat and determined that it was a false report.
Comments / 0