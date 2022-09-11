ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 0

Related
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis VS Copperas Cove Itinerary

The Tiger Tennis Team will be traveling to Copperas Cove on Friday the 16th. The team will be leaving from the Athletic Facility by 3:30 P.M. The anticipated return time to the student parking lot is 8:00 P.M.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Downed electrical pole blocks traffic on Bryant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A downed electrical pole on North Bryant blocked traffic for hours on Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022. The cause of the incident is unknown, an officer on the scene said it may be due to old age or a previous accident however no statement has been given currently. There is no […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Football
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Belton, TX
Sports
City
Belton, TX
Belton, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
beltontigerathletics.com

Belton Tiger Volleyball Battles with Ellison

Belton’s Freshman Red team won against Ellison in two sets with the scores of 25-13 and 25-16. The energy that this team normally brings wasn’t quite there, but their skills were still where they needed to be to take the win. No matter if the energy is down or if the girls make some errors, they still pull through. Freshman Red is going to do what it takes to have a great district record. Coach Reekstin says, “Our freshmen have been able to consistently find ways to win. They have a maturity and grace on the court for a young team, and I am eager to see them grow into the full players and team that they are capable of.”
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tx
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
beltontigerathletics.com

Tiger Tennis Tops Trojans

The Tiger Tennis Team played their 4th District Match this evening against Waco University. The Tiger’s came out on fire in doubles, going 6 and 1. In singles, the Team never foltered and went 10 and 2 to dominate the match. The final match count was 16-3 in favor of the the Tigers. This puts them at 5-6 for the season and 3-1 for District play. The Tigers will be traveling to Copperas Cove this Friday, September 16th to take on the Dawgs. Go Big Red!
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD asks for help locating “at risk” person

SAN ANGELO, Texas (UPDATE 3:53 p.m.) — Conner Weed has been located. SAN ANGELO, Texas (3:15 p.m.) — The San Angelo Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a missing “at risk” person, Conner Weed. Weed is 25 years old and Autistic. He is described as being male, White, with blonde or light […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KCEN

Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Snow cone van melts in Sonic drive-thru

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Below Zero Shaved Ice branded van met its fiery end in a Sonic drive-thru mid-Wednesday afternoon. According to the fire department battalion chief in a statement, they responded to the vehicle fire with a full structure response; two fire trucks attacked and brought down the flame while rescue detoured vehicles […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 More Covid Fatalities Reported in San Angelo Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Health Officials reported Tuesday two additional Covid-19 related fatalities.   There are two new COVID-19-related deaths to report today. One death was from yesterday, Sept. 12. New deaths: 2 - Male, 90s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated *reported Sept. 12 - Male, 60s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated Total deaths in Tom Green County: 563 (364 from Tom Green County and 199 from other counties).
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy