Belton’s Freshman Red team won against Ellison in two sets with the scores of 25-13 and 25-16. The energy that this team normally brings wasn’t quite there, but their skills were still where they needed to be to take the win. No matter if the energy is down or if the girls make some errors, they still pull through. Freshman Red is going to do what it takes to have a great district record. Coach Reekstin says, “Our freshmen have been able to consistently find ways to win. They have a maturity and grace on the court for a young team, and I am eager to see them grow into the full players and team that they are capable of.”

BELTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO