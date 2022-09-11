WATCH: Curtis Samuel scores first touchdown of Commanders' era

Washington fans were excited when the team signed wide receiver Curtis Samuel as a free agent in March 2021. Unfortunately, an offseason groin injury limited Samuel to only five games and six receptions for 27 yards last season.

Fans were disappointed, and some quickly labeled Samuel another Washington free-agent bust. However, head coach Ron Rivera cautioned everyone Samuel would be ready in 2022, and the team had a plan for his return.

As it turns out, Coach Rivera was right all along. On Washington’s first drive of the season, Samuel carried the ball once for five yards and had two receptions, the second ending the opening drive for the first touchdown of the Commanders’ era.

Check it out:

In the first quarter alone, Samuel has two carries for six yards and five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Welcome back, Curtis Samuel.