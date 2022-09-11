Read full article on original website
Remembering Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry + What He Spoke For
Has it really been five years since Troy Gentry died?. On September 8, 2017, Gentry took a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, N.J. Pilot error and a failure by maintenance personnel were eventually blamed for a crash that killed the 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry guitarist. Eddie Montgomery was waiting...
John Michael Montgomery Recovering from Tour Bus Crash—“I Am Doing Well”
Country singer John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured in a tour bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9). Mongomery’s bus, a 2001 Prevost Featherlite, was moving south on Tennessee’s I-75 near the Kentucky state line, East Tennessee’s ABC 6 news reported. On the way to a show in North Carolina, the vehicle veered off the interstate, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to a report from the highway patrol.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family
An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment
The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha, Nelly, Jason Derulo… hell even Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw… Florida Georgia Line has made a career out of collaborating with other artists. Carrie Underwood is not one of them. Given we had to live through Florida Georgia Line’s ridiculous Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, what better time than now to take a look back at one of my favorite Carrie Underwood moments. Back in 2020, the FGL boys shared an Instagram […] The post Carrie Underwood Turning Down Florida Georgia Line’s Collaboration Request Is An All-Time Great Carrie Underwood Moment first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Miranda Lambert’s 400-Acre Tennessee Ranch Is Adorable and Beautiful! Take a Tour Inside Her House
Home sweet farmhouse! Ever since Miranda Lambert moved into her Tennessee house in January 2016, we’ve been dying for a glimpse inside the 400-acre Tennessee estate. She picked the ranch up for a cool $3.4 million, and there’s no question that it’s absolutely gorgeous. After all, we saw the outside of the property on Zillow, the real estate website. Now that the country star has had the property for several years, she’s finally shared enough shots for us to take our own mini-tour through the land.
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Inside Dolly Parton’s Quaint Tennessee Home That Became a Dolly-Themed Bed and Breakfast
Dolly Parton's former Nashville home became a tribute to the country star. In fact, anyone can stay where the icon used to live.
Carrie Underwood Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photos In a Throwback TikTok Post [Watch]
Carrie Underwood is the latest celeb to hop on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" trend, posting a compilation video of some of her most epic and unrecognizable shots as a teen. Underwood was 22 when she got her start on American Idol in 2004-2005, so she was only a few years removed from her teens when fans first got to know her. Still, the country superstar is unrecognizable in some of the shots she posted in the clip, especially in the photo from her high school graduation, which shows Underwood sporting not one but two black eyes.
Luke Combs Gets Honest About ‘Crippling’ Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Luke Combs previewed his return to his roots and opened up about "crippling" OCD during a new interview with Apple Music Country's Kelleigh Bannen. The singer's anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder never got between him and the stage, and he indicates he has it under control more than he ever did before. The key for him, he says, was becoming a family man and spending time at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Hanson tour bus involved in crash outside Denver
The band Hanson, known for their hit MMMBop, was involved in a traffic crash outside of Denver over the weekend. Their tour bus was on the way to Kansas City on Saturday when it was hit by a semi truck. The band members are all okay -- no one was hurt. On the band's Instagram over the weekend member Zac Hanson said they were shocked when a truck sideswiped the bus. "We did get hit by a truck, we're all fine, we're all fine, but oh my lord," he said. The band performed in Denver at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night. The crew was able to get the band's gear on a trailer and continue east. The band members then caught a flight and made it to Kansas City in time for their next concert, which was in Missouri on Sunday.
Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won”
Last week, Florida Georgia Line officially ended their decade-long run as the OG bro-country duo, officially calling it quits (for the time being) after their show at the Minnesota State Fair, the last leg of their summer tour. There’s been crying and gnashing of teeth from the bro-country faithful who swear “they changed the game, bro” and happiness galore from the rest of country music fans, considering it’s widely known that Florida Georgia Line was one of the first to […] The post Wheeler Walker Jr. Humbly Celebrates The End Of Florida Georgia Line: “I Ain’t Here To Gloat That I Won” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
