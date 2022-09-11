The band Hanson, known for their hit MMMBop, was involved in a traffic crash outside of Denver over the weekend. Their tour bus was on the way to Kansas City on Saturday when it was hit by a semi truck. The band members are all okay -- no one was hurt. On the band's Instagram over the weekend member Zac Hanson said they were shocked when a truck sideswiped the bus. "We did get hit by a truck, we're all fine, we're all fine, but oh my lord," he said. The band performed in Denver at the Paramount Theatre on Friday night. The crew was able to get the band's gear on a trailer and continue east. The band members then caught a flight and made it to Kansas City in time for their next concert, which was in Missouri on Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO