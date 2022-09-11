Read full article on original website
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Nick Saban Hints At Why Alabama Star Didn't Play Saturday
One of the biggest surprises from Saturday's game between Alabama and Texas was the fact that cornerback Eli Ricks didn't get a chance to showcase his skillset. Ricks, a former All-SEC performer, transferred to Alabama after spending two years at LSU. In two seasons at LSU, he had 31 total tackles, six pass deflections and five interceptions.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Texas A&M Hype Man Called App State A “Hillbilly College” & Said Their Players Can’t Read Ahead Of Embarrassing Loss
Just a DEVASTATING scene. Texas A&M came into this season with a ton of hype, bringing in the number one recruiting class because of all that oil money that flows through from boosters at the school (that’s never been proven, but I’d bet my life on it). I...
Mike Martz rips into Bears QB Justin Fields again after Sunday's performance
Bears quarterback Justin Fields seemed to have won over many following Chicago’s 19-10 upset Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But former Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Martz just isn’t one of them. In his latest video analysis piece for The 33rd Team,...
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
Cam Newton reveals he heavily considered Virginia Tech because of its school colors
With his exuberant and unique game-day ensembles, Cam Newton has made it clear that looking good means a lot to him. His passion for fashion almost resulted in the former Heisman Trophy attending a university not named Florida or Auburn. On an episode of Eli’s Places, Cam Newton revealed to...
NFL scout offers unique praise for Bryce Young after road win vs Texas
Bryce Young did more than save the season for Alabama on Saturday — he made his case stronger to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Young already has an inside track, his cold-blooded game-winning drive against Texas proved he can get the job done with all the chips in the middle of the table. Afterwards, Jim Nagy — the Executive Director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl — revealed some unique praise he’s hearing from an NFL scout regarding the Alabama quarterback.
Notebook: Lance Leipold responds to Dana Holgorsen's praise, talks Houston and more
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen wasn’t shy about praising Lance Leipold and KU football during his weekly press conference on Monday. Holgorsen’s Houston team and Leipold’s KU team are set to square off on Saturday in the final game between the two teams before they become conference opponents for the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yardbarker
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Top Dawgs in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend. Georgia...
Yardbarker
Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills
The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
Yardbarker
LSU QB Jayden Daniels Signs Unique NIL Deal
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has signed his latest NIL partnership that gives fans the chance to purchase officially licensed posters that he is featured in. The deal is with The Athletic Collection who is selling an 18x24 inch poster with Daniels involved. The poster also comes with an "augmented reality...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Announce Seven Roster Moves
In addition, the team signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, and WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad, while releasing S James Wiggins and placing CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve. McDuffie, 21, was a three-year starter at Washington and earned first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2021, and was named...
Yardbarker
ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice
Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Yardbarker
Several cars catch fire at Dolphins-Patriots game after fan leaves grill on
The Miami Dolphins were big winners in their season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday, cruising to a 20-7 that was probably not as close as the score would indicate. It was not a happy day for everybody in Miami though. Several cars caught fire in the parking...
Yardbarker
Titans Make Three Roster Moves
Hand, 26, was selected in the fourth round by the Lions out of Alabama in 2018. He was the final year of a four-year, $3,141,964 contract that includes a $681,964 signing bonus when the Lions released him from injured reserve last November. He caught on with Indianapolis’ practice squad but...
