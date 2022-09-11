ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, PA

Two vehicles end up in median after accident on I-90

By Nick Sorensen
 3 days ago

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue along with Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident along I-90.

When crews arrived on scene it was noted that two vehicles were in the median with moderate damage.

No injuries were reported from this accident. However, the traffic on the westbound lane on I-90 was slowed down for a period of time.

Both Lake Shore Fire Department and A.F. Dobler Hose were placed back into service before arriving at the scene.

No word has been released on the cause of the accident. Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating.

