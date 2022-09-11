Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Lents neighborhood break-in, fatal shooting
A 46-year-old man accused of breaking into an apartment in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood and fatally shooting a man was arrested Tuesday. Shaka Imani Chambers pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, first-degree burglary constituting domestic violence and unlawful use of a weapon during an arraignment at the Multnomah County Justice Center.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
An Affidavit Paints a Picture of Two Teenagers Who Lit a Series of Fires in Mt. Tabor Park Just for the Thrill of It
The incidents: For the past two months, Mt. Tabor Park has had a problem: little fires everywhere. Thirty-six of them, to be exact. Evidence that an arsonist was at work: dark burn scars up and down the flanks of the Southeast Portland mountain. Neighbors surrounding Mount Tabor, on high alert...
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
Authorities: Man found dead in tent near potential IED
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a tent on Monday morning.
Forest Grove Police Log: Cops called over tuna guts
The Forest Grove Police Department deals with stinky fish and more in activity reports from Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 26 Officers located and arrested a man who had an outstanding felony warrant and had been positively identified in a theft investigation at a location on 19th Avenue. He was lodged at the jail. A patrol officer spotted two individuals wanted by...
Sheriff’s office investigates suspicious death in rural Clark County
A man was found dead inside of a tent that had a suspected improvised explosive device around its perimeter in a rural part of North Clark County on Monday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call east of Chelatchie Prairie off of Forest Road 54 at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Sept. 12, stated a news release.
Tigard Police Log: Scammers swindle woman out of $14,000
The Tigard Police Department describes calls and offers advice to avoid scams in logs from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, Aug. 28 Officers arrested a driver for DUII near the 14200 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. The driver's blood alcohol content was measured at 2.5 times the legal limit. Officers were called to help with a man experiencing an apparent mental health crisis....
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Documents Show Police Building Detailed Case to Arrest Old Town Robber for Selling Fentanyl Pills
A man previously involved in a February gunfight in Portland’s Old Town is now in jail after being accused of selling fentanyl and meth one block away from where the shootings occurred. Terrance Jacob, 41, had previously been charged with robbery after TriMet security cameras caught Jacob throwing a...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Cornelius
In the early morning Sunday, Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius.A teenager wanted for murder in Cornelius was arrested over the weekend following a traffic stop in Salem, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning on Feb. 6, deputies responded to calls about a shooting at a house party in Cornelius. They reportedly found 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. He later died at the scene. In August, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the killing, and on Saturday, Sept. 10, he was stopped by officers in Salem, who discovered the outstanding warrant for second-degree murder. According to court records, Alvarez-Alcazar was appointed an attorney Monday morning, Sept. 12, and will have a "status check" hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene
Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb. The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center. Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at...
Police: Man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
A homicide investigation is underway after authorities say a man was found stabbed multiple times in Portland's Irvington neighborhood.
Mayor Says He Pointed Gun at Driver in Self-Defense in Incident at Molalla Buckeroo
Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser claims he was acting in self-defense when he aimed a firearm at a fast-approaching vehicle at the Molalla Buckeroo Saturday, where he was assisting evacuees from the wildfires around Milo McIver State Park in Estacada and other areas. In a public video posted to Facebook Monday,...
Fire Investigators Have Identified One or More Suspects in Mount Tabor Arsons but Believe the Threat Is Now Reduced
For close to two weeks, people walking on Mount Tabor have encountered the burn scars of dozens of small fires started on the slopes of the Southeast Portland summit. The Tabor Neighborhood Association reported that upwards of 30 fires were started—an especially alarming threat with the dry, hot and windy conditions Portland finds itself in.
Molalla mayor, fearing for life, pulls gun at Buckeroo grounds
Scott Keyser said a speeding car was coming at him and Councilor Eric Vermillion, prompting him to draw his weapon.A Saturday night disturbance saw Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser draw a firearm and aim it at a vehicle as he and City Councilor Eric Vermillion confronted a speeding car at the Molalla Buckeroo grounds. Keyser said that in that moment, he feared for his safety, prompting the response. The pair were part of the Molalla Cares group operating an evacuation point at the Buckeroo grounds Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10 for animals displaced by the McIver Park wildfire. Saturday...
