10NEWS
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead in neighborhood waterway
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy who was the subject of a statewide Missing Child Alert over the weekend was found dead in a waterway near his home, according to reports. Deputies found the body of Dahud Jolicoeur late Saturday evening about a block away from his...
Click10.com
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
Click10.com
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old baby in South Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert Monday morning for a 1-month-old baby boy from Palm Beach County. Authorities said Kain Waters, who is from Delray Beach, was last seen on Sunday in the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue. A...
850wftl.com
Driver from 5-month-old hit-and-run incident in Martin County found
(Martin County, Florida)– After 5 months of searching, authorities have found the person responsible for a hit-and-run incident on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition, on...
NBC Miami
Local Rapper Among 3 Killed in West Park Shooting, as Search for Suspects Continues
Family and friends have identified a local rapper as one of the victims of a triple shooting in West Park, as authorities continued their search for suspects. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Monday near a duplex in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said...
850wftl.com
Man breaks into apartment and stabs ex-girlfriend and another man
Miami, FL– — A 19-year-old Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed her and another man. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Northwest 20th Court. 19-year-old Khwamee Barraca Woods is said to have...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy
Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 5-year-old boy. Dahud Jolicoeur has black hair, brown eyes and is about 3 feet tall. According to FDLE, he was last seen in West Palm Beach near the 1800 block of Wood...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
WSVN-TV
West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
Florida man sentenced for putting laxatives in 14-year-old’s medication
A northeast Florida man will serve time in prison after putting laxatives in a 14-year-old boy's medication and poisoning him.
850wftl.com
Full Rigor: “The Dance of the Feeding Tube,” the Terri Shiavo story
(ST. PETERSBURG, FLA) — In 1990, 26-year-old Terri Schiavo’s heart stopped and she collapsed in her Florida home. She was revived but suffered brain damage. What followed was 15 years of “the dance of the feeding tube.” Her parents wanted to keep her alive, her husband believed her wish would be to die.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
850wftl.com
The South Florida Morning Show "Rapid Fire" 9-14-22
Here comes Rapid Fire! We have everything you need to know about all the biggest stories of the day. Including this one about a big local story here involving Vanilla Ice.
850wftl.com
Rapper Vanilla Ice shows up to support Palm Beach County marching band
(RIVIERA BEACH, FL) — A local marching band is raising money to fly to London for Band Week next year after they were the only community band in the country to be invited to the event. On Tuesday, the band was surprised by Palm Beach County rapper ‘Vanilla Ice’...
Click10.com
Police: Man, 28, arrested for killing father in front of son in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – A 28-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of a neighbor who worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange store in the Homestead Air Reserve Base, police said on Friday. Police officers arrested Lazaro Simmons, of Miami Gardens, Thursday on a June...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Credit Card Crackdown on Gun Sales
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — This week on The Docket an overdosing Broward woman spits on paramedics in an attempt to infect them with HIV. A condo association president is busted for planting a hidden camera in a resident’s bedroom without her permission. And credit card companies will now...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
After Rent Doubles, 48-Year-Old Salon Closes Its Doors in Coral Springs
Nothing gives that small-town feeling like getting your hair done at the same salon as your mother. When Vito Blancato opened Hair Odyssey in 1974, he hoped his business would become a place just like that. Over four decades later, stylists and patrons say everyone visiting or working at Hair...
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
850wftl.com
Davie prosthetist gives Haitian Amputee Soccer Team new limbs
(DAVIE, FLA) — Thanks to a Broward County doctor, Mark Selleck, members of Haiti’s Amputee National Soccer Team can ditch their crutches for new prosthetics. These are men who lost their limbs in the 2010 Haitian earthquake. Since then, many needed crutches to walk. Dr. Selleck, who is...
