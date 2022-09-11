ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

Driver from 5-month-old hit-and-run incident in Martin County found

(Martin County, Florida)– After 5 months of searching, authorities have found the person responsible for a hit-and-run incident on S. Kanner Highway, just south of Salerno Road. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a Ford Expedition, on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic#The Boy
850wftl.com

Man breaks into apartment and stabs ex-girlfriend and another man

Miami, FL– — A 19-year-old Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stabbed her and another man. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of Northwest 20th Court. 19-year-old Khwamee Barraca Woods is said to have...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
WEST PARK, FL
850wftl.com

Full Rigor: “The Dance of the Feeding Tube,” the Terri Shiavo story

(ST. PETERSBURG, FLA) — In 1990, 26-year-old Terri Schiavo’s heart stopped and she collapsed in her Florida home. She was revived but suffered brain damage. What followed was 15 years of “the dance of the feeding tube.” Her parents wanted to keep her alive, her husband believed her wish would be to die.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

The Docket: Credit Card Crackdown on Gun Sales

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — This week on The Docket an overdosing Broward woman spits on paramedics in an attempt to infect them with HIV. A condo association president is busted for planting a hidden camera in a resident’s bedroom without her permission. And credit card companies will now...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
850wftl.com

Davie prosthetist gives Haitian Amputee Soccer Team new limbs

(DAVIE, FLA) — Thanks to a Broward County doctor, Mark Selleck, members of Haiti’s Amputee National Soccer Team can ditch their crutches for new prosthetics. These are men who lost their limbs in the 2010 Haitian earthquake. Since then, many needed crutches to walk. Dr. Selleck, who is...
DAVIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy