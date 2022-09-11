Mississippi cuisine is a staple in Southern recipes, with its roots deep in coastal seafood and hearty concoctions that make the state a coveted destination for down-home cooking. With a new perspective on Southern food, five culinary stars from across Mississippi will showcase their dishes at the upcoming Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. Featured Mississippi chefs will include Cooper Miller from Forklift in Tupelo, Emily Blount and Jon Davis from Saint Leo in Oxford, Nick Wallace of Nick Wallace Culinary in Jackson, Katie Dixon of Birdhouse Cafe in Hattiesburg, and Milton Joachim at Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood in Gulfport. Distilled spirits will be provided by Oxford’s Wonderbird Spirits. It’s a perfect opportunity to wander through flavors from every corner of the state, all in one very flavorful place.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO