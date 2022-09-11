Read full article on original website
Podcast: What can Ole Miss expect Saturday in the ATL?
Brad Logan looks back to the Rebels' performance against Central Arkansas and ahead to this Saturday's matchup in Atlanta with Georgia Tech...
With Alabama vulnerable, UGA should be a massive favorite to repeat
College Football Analyst and former Georgia Tech Running Back Roddy Jones discusses the comparisons between Georgia and Alabama and why he might favor UGA moving forward.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee DB calls Vols 'much more professional' than former school Georgia Tech
Tennessee defensive back Wesley Walker recently shared his thoughts on his transition from Georgia Tech to the Rocky Top, and it’s safe to say he is happy with the decision he made. Some of that comes down to the environment, which Walker seems to believe is better at Tennessee.
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities
Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Georgia Girls: Alex Polk
Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
Cedar Grove defeats 7A champ to lead DeKalb in week four
Forty unanswered points by the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Cedar Grove Saints led to a 40-6 high school football victory over the defending Class 7A state champions Collins Hill Eagles in Suwanee on Sept 9. An early turnover set up the home team for a score on a 24-yard...
U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools
ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Abortion ranks as top issue among Georgia Latinos, poll finds
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While the economy and crime are the top priorities of Georgia’s Hispanic voters in 2022, abortion has made the list for the first time, according to a recent poll conducted by two of the nation’s Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations. UnidosUS, a Latino...
A Taste of Mississippi in Atlanta
Mississippi cuisine is a staple in Southern recipes, with its roots deep in coastal seafood and hearty concoctions that make the state a coveted destination for down-home cooking. With a new perspective on Southern food, five culinary stars from across Mississippi will showcase their dishes at the upcoming Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. Featured Mississippi chefs will include Cooper Miller from Forklift in Tupelo, Emily Blount and Jon Davis from Saint Leo in Oxford, Nick Wallace of Nick Wallace Culinary in Jackson, Katie Dixon of Birdhouse Cafe in Hattiesburg, and Milton Joachim at Captain Al’s Steak and Seafood in Gulfport. Distilled spirits will be provided by Oxford’s Wonderbird Spirits. It’s a perfect opportunity to wander through flavors from every corner of the state, all in one very flavorful place.
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Southern Airways to operate out of main terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson
Southern Airways is striking a lease at Hartsfield-Jackson.
University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue officially takes up new role
ATLANTA — Sonny Perdue has been a Georgia state senator, governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture. But not until Friday did the long-time public servant officially take on “maybe the most impactful job I’ve ever had” when he was formally invested as the 14th chancellor of the University System of Georgia.
Local journalist testifies before Fulton special grand jury
Journalist George Chidi came to the Georgia State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, over concerns about extremists trying to interrupt the certification of Georgia’s 2020 Electoral College presidential electors for Joe Biden. “I had been watching the Capitol for a few weeks before Dec. 14,” he told WABE. “There...
Some business owners believe state business going to minority-owned companies important issue
ATLANTA — A father and son who are both Atlanta contractors say they’re convinced that the share of state business going to minority-owned companies is going to be an important issue in the November governor’s election. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher broke the story that the...
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
