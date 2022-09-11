Read full article on original website
Podcast: What can Ole Miss expect Saturday in the ATL?
Brad Logan looks back to the Rebels' performance against Central Arkansas and ahead to this Saturday's matchup in Atlanta with Georgia Tech...
Oxford Eagle
Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Tulsa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced a 3 p.m. CT kickoff for Ole Miss’ Sept. 24 home football game vs. Tulsa, with the contest televised on SEC Network. The game will mark just the fourth time the Rebels and Golden Hurricane have met on the gridiron....
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County football “First Four”
Here is the DeSoto County Sports high school football “First Four” through games of Sept. 9, including records, last week’s result and this week’s opponent. Southaven 2-0 (Last week: defeated Oxford Lafayette 33-28. This week: at Lake Cormorant) Northpoint Christian 3-1 (Last week: defeated Middle College...
thelocalvoice.net
Recruiting Future Economists: Alumni Couple’s Gift Benefits University of Mississippi Department of Economics
LeaAnne and Al Williams, of Knoxville, Tennessee, who met at the University of Mississippi, committed to growing an endowment that will help their alma mater recruit students interested in economics. “Our family started at Ole Miss, and we love it,” LeaAnne Williams said. “We want to see it continue to...
Oxford Eagle
Body found on Ole Miss beach identified
By Jeremy Weldon, Special to The Eagle A body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. Dispatchers notified deputies the afternoon of Sept. 9 of a call from a person camping at John Kyle State...
MSCS official suspended, escorted off campus, sources say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. John Barker, the Deputy Superintendent for Strategic Operations and Finance for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, was escorted off campus on Thursday, according to sources. Limited details are available at this time, but Barker was suspended from his position, sources say. He was one of two officials...
Authorities investigating the discovery of body at once popular lakeside hangout for Mississippi college students
Authorities are looking for clues to the circumstances behind the death of a man found dead at a once popular lakeside hangout for Ole Miss students. The man’s body found Friday afternoon at Lower Sardis Lake has been identified as that of Jeremy Key, 21, of Memphis, Tenn. and sent for an autopsy, according to Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps.
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eater conquers three food challenges in DeSoto County
Naader Reda can now add DeSoto County to his list of food challenges that he has conquered. Reda, who is a school teacher by day in California and professional eater on weekends, took on three local food challenges over Labor Day weekend - the “Show-stopper” burger at 10th Inning, The Dip’s “Gallon of Ice Cream” challenge in Hernando, and the “Big Mama” team pizza challenge at Italia Pizza Cafe.
wtva.com
Pet lost in Houston fire
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A family lost a beloved pet during a house fire in Houston. The fire happened Monday morning at approximately 2:15 along East Hamilton Street. The family made it out safely before firefighters arrived; but unfortunately, not all of their pets did. Firefighters were able to save...
localmemphis.com
'A man of fairness' | DeSoto County honors historic first Black Sheriff from 1800s
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Right on the heels of the American Civil war, Jefferson J. Evans was elected Sheriff of DeSoto County, Mississippi. Now, descendants of Evans as well as history curators in Mississippi are hoping this historical figure's final resting place at Union Hill Baptist Church will be added to the Mississippi Freedom Trail.
wtva.com
Stolen Jeep recovered in Tupelo after chase
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police say an Okolona man fled from officers in a stolen Jeep. According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident began Saturday evening at approximately 6:15 near South Gloster Street and Mitchell Road Extended. Tupelo Police tried to stop a gray Jeep but...
tvnewscheck.com
How A Local News Station Prevented Panic
Recent coverage by WTVA Tupelo, Miss., of a man threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart demonstrated once again why solid news coverage by local stations that display professionalism and calm is so crucial. The decision to not speculate or sensationalize, but stick to the facts, demonstrated why people still trust local television more than any other media.
thelocalvoice.net
U.S. Attorney: Oxford Woman Stole Millions From Mississippi State Sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank accounts and business between 2012 and September 2019.
Escaped Ark. convict Samuel Hartman still on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
Chimneyrock teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday. MSCS said earlier in the day that the teacher had been placed on investigative leave. They revised that statement later Wednesday to say that the teacher […]
wtva.com
Okolona man arrested for rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A reported sexual assault landed an Okolona man behind bars in Oxford. According to an Oxford Police Department news release, officers responded Sept. 1 to the hospital in Oxford for a reported sexual assault. Police Lt. Hildon Sessums said the alleged rape happened in the city...
tn.gov
Mississippi Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
NASHVILLE – A woman in Southaven, Mississippi is charged in Memphis, Tennessee with TennCare fraud in connection with continuing to use TennCare benefits after moving out of state. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers today announced the arrest of 25-year-old Candis Lavender. Investigators say...
Oxford Eagle
Nonprofits raise money with gameday parking at Chamber of Commerce
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce has auctioned off their back parking lot to non-profit organizations to raise money during Ole Miss home football games. Some organizations have raised as much as $2,000 during past seasons. The use of the parking lot as a fundraiser has been going on for...
247Sports
