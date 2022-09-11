ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets fans join in singing national anthem with NYPD officer on 9/11 in emotional scene

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 3 days ago

With an American flag covering nearly the full length of the field Sunday as part of a 9/11 remembrance, the MetLife Stadium crowd sang the national anthem in unison before the Jets-Ravens kickoff.

New York Police Department officer Brianna Fernandez was the actual singer, but she invited the crowd to sing along in a video published by the Jets on Twitter moments before kickoff. Fireworks were shot off from the top of the stadium about halfway through the chilling rendition.

Jets fans sing the national anthem before a game against the Ravens.
Twitter/New York Jets
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up wearing a “Never Forget” T-shirt.
Bill Kostroun/New York Post

“I’m so excited to be here, so thrilled to be singing on this special day,” Fernandez said, “and I hope that everyone joins in with me today.”

The Jets also held moments of silence for the victims of 9/11, for the late Queen Elizabeth II and (in the press box) for Miami Dolphins senior vice president of communications Jason Jenkins.

New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
