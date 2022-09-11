Mets' Mark Vientos excited to make MLB debut in his hometown

Fans have been calling for it for a while, but it finally happened Saturday: the Mets called up No. 7 overall prospect Mark Vientos from Triple-A, as the roster replacement for placing Starling Marte on the IL with a fractured finger.

Vientos did not play in Saturday’s game, but he is in the lineup for Sunday’s game hitting eighth and serving as the designated hitter – and the south Florida native is ecstatic to make his MLB debut in his hometown.

"Honestly I couldn't dreamt of it any other way better," Vientos said. "It's awesome to be in my hometown, going to have lot of people at the game, home support. But I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be here with the Mets right now and get my career started."

Vientos slashed .280/.358/.482 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI in 101 games at Triple-A Syracuse, but his biggest drawback may have been his defense; he was a shortstop as a rookie and has played primarily third base since with some time at both first base and left field, but he is considered a strong defender at any position.

Because of that, Vientos has been working hard on all facets of his game to be able to help the Mets wherever they need him.

"Pretty good season, I've been feeling good, just working hard with coaches down there and trying to get better and better every day," Vientos said. "Waiting for the opportunity to come up here and help the team somehow."

The Mets could currently use Vientos in several ways; he’s the DH Sunday, and while Darin Ruf is getting the start in right field, Ruf – who was acquired to bolster the Mets’ offense as the righty side of a DH platoon – has hit just .152 in 22 games with the Mets but has yet to homer.

Vientos could see time in left if the Mets choose to use Mark Canha in right in Marte’s absence, and also could see time at third base, where injuries to Luis Guillorme and fellow top prospect Brett Baty have left Eduardo Escobar – who is hitting just .235 himself – back as the everyday option at the hot corner.

Wherever he ends up, hopefully, Vientos will get more sleep before games than he did Saturday night, as nerves got the best of his nighttime routine. He’s ready to go” for Sunday, though, and got some good advice from a player he may be standing next to on the field at some point.

“Just talked to (Francisco) Lindor a little bit right now, and he just told me it's ok to have butterflies and it's ok to be nervous, just embrace it, you're never going to have another debut again, just have fun out there," Vientos said.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

