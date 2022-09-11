OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

The death is the 14th detainee death so far in 2022.

A detention officer discovered John Basco, 48, “unresponsive” in his cell at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, September 11 according to Jail spokesperson Mark Opgrande in a press release.

John Basco booking photo at the Oklahoma County Detention Center

The officer called for “medical and other officers to respond.”

Emergency responders came and took over life-saving efforts that were unsuccessful in reviving Basco who was then pronouced dead at about 4:06 a.m.

Basco was booked into the Jail on September 8, 2022.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated September 11, 2022, 12:59 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Detainee dies in Oklahoma County Jail — cause not known appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .