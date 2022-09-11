ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Detainee dies in Oklahoma County Jail — cause not known

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
Oklahoma City Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6K1A_0hr7pc8O00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — A detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center or Jail was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

The death is the 14th detainee death so far in 2022.

A detention officer discovered John Basco, 48, “unresponsive” in his cell at 3:52 a.m. Sunday, September 11 according to Jail spokesperson Mark Opgrande in a press release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfneC_0hr7pc8O00
John Basco booking photo at the Oklahoma County Detention Center

The officer called for “medical and other officers to respond.”

Emergency responders came and took over life-saving efforts that were unsuccessful in reviving Basco who was then pronouced dead at about 4:06 a.m.

Basco was booked into the Jail on September 8, 2022.

As with any death in the jail, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make a final determination as to the cause of death.

Last Updated September 11, 2022, 12:59 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

The post Detainee dies in Oklahoma County Jail — cause not known appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .

Comments / 22

Time for Stitt To Go
3d ago

Shut this place down and hold the people in charged accountable! Start charging the people who are suppose to be checking on them. Start charging them and firing them. This is unacceptable! Clean house! Do something!

Reply
9
Jesse Johnson
2d ago

unfortunately not suprising, your chances of dying in Oklahoma County Jail are extremely high, prayers for the families of the lost

Reply
8
Leann Hallmark
3d ago

Homicide plain and simple. it always happens at the same time. shut this place down. # justice for Drew.

Reply
9
Related
KFOR

Illinois inmate dies at OKC Federal Transfer Facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, 54-year-old Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC Oklahoma City facility around 1 p.m. on Sept. 13. Responding staff immediately secured the area, began...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 tied to homicide of her mother in 1999

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman’s death in 2019 has been tied to the homicide of her mother in 1999. The victim, Danielle Scott, was 19 years old and eight months pregnant when she was killed in her home in OKC. Although the child’s death was 20 years later, officials said because her death was related to birth complications, they are calling this a delayed homicide.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detainee
chickashatoday.com

Three children sent to hospital from overturned crash

 Failure to negotiate a curve sent 3 children to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that on Thursday, September 8 at approximately 7:50 am, a 2022 Nissan Altima driven by Melinda S. Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, was eastbound on CR 1320. The vehicle approached a right curve and continued straight departing the roadway to the left then struck a dirt embankment overturning one time coming to rest in a ravine. OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man accused of taking Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase in a stolen truck and wrecking the vehicle, causing the deaths of two Puebloans, is now claiming he wasn't even driving the truck in the first place. Alex Carpenter, a 30-year-old, currently faces a single murder charge, an evading The post Pueblo man accused of murder refutes accounts from Oklahoma Highway Patrol appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City Free Press

Oklahoma City, OK
2K+
Followers
769
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma City Free Press is dedicated to providing quality journalism that accurately reflects government, life, arts, and entertainment in the Oklahoma City metro area.

 https://freepressokc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy