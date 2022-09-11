ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Fires Coach Scott Frost After 1–2 Start to 2022 Season

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The Cornhuskers are moving on after four disappointing seasons.

Nebraska vice chancellor and director of athletics Trev Alberts announced Sunday the team is firing Scott Frost and making a change at head coach.

“Earlier today I met with coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, and I appreciate his work and dedication.”

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change at the head coaching position,” Alberts continued. “Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.”

The Cornhuskers hired Frost in 2018. There was plenty of hype for Frost, who has two strong seasons as the head coach of UCF previously. Frost was born in Lincoln and played quarterback for Nebraska in 1996 and ’97, leading the Cornhuskers to a co-national championship in his final season.

However, the hype fizzled quickly as Frost could never gain momentum in Nebraska. In four full seasons, Nebraska never won more than five games under Frost, and a 1-2 start–including a home loss to Georgia Southern–seemed to be the final straw.

Last year, Nebraska and Frost agreed to a restructured contract that lowered his buyout starting on Oct. 1 of this season. Since Nebraska moved on before that date, Frost will receive the full $15 million contract buyout, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic .

