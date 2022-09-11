ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Rockport, WA
Washington Lifestyle
Washington State
Longmire, WA
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
SEATTLE, WA
Jack Kerouac
travelawaits.com

11 Luxurious And Relaxing Stops On Colorado’s Hot Springs Loop

The Historic Hot Springs Loop in Colorado is a great way to see some of the state’s most beautiful scenery. The loop is a spectacular 800-mile route taking you past numerous hot springs, abandoned mining towns, and awe-inspiring mountain landscapes, making for a fascinating drive. To top it off, you’ll experience the healing waters of hot springs along the way. The Historic Hot Springs Loop might be a perfect choice if you’re looking for an interesting road trip.
COLORADO STATE
KING 5

Medical transportation company set to leave Washington

FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
FIFE, WA
#Local Life#Travel Info#Outdoor Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Hiking#Linus Camping#Linus Boating#Linus Outdoor#Western Washington#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Hikers#Travel Destinations#Travel Naturalviews#Canadian#Seattle Tacoma#Pota
KING-5

Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.

TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Six Things to Do This Fall

Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA

