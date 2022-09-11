Read full article on original website
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
whatcom-news.com
Red Flag Warning issued for the foothills today, Tuesday
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The National Weather Service Seattle office has issued a Red Flag Warning today, Tuesday, September 20th, due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. This will be in effect until 8pm this evening. Easterly gusts of 25 to 30mph are expected this afternoon with the...
Bolt Creek Fire: Wildfire smoke expected in the Seattle area Tuesday; US 2 still closed
INDEX, Wash. — Highway 2 between Index and Skykomish remains closed as crews remove unsafe trees that were burned in the Bolt Creek Fire. As of Tuesday, a 13-mile stretch of U.S. 2 is closed between Sunset Falls (milepost 36), which is just east of Index-Galena Road, and Fifth Street North in Skykomish (milepost 49).
travelawaits.com
Southwest Takes Inflight Entertainment To New Level — The Gift Given To Every Passenger On Flight To Hawaii
Passengers flying to Hawaii on a recent Southwest Airlines flight were put in the Aloha mood thanks to an on-board surprise. Southwest teamed up with Guitar Center to gift all 175 passengers on the flight a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele, a Road Runner carrying case, and a lesson in the sky from a group of instructors.
travelawaits.com
11 Luxurious And Relaxing Stops On Colorado’s Hot Springs Loop
The Historic Hot Springs Loop in Colorado is a great way to see some of the state’s most beautiful scenery. The loop is a spectacular 800-mile route taking you past numerous hot springs, abandoned mining towns, and awe-inspiring mountain landscapes, making for a fascinating drive. To top it off, you’ll experience the healing waters of hot springs along the way. The Historic Hot Springs Loop might be a perfect choice if you’re looking for an interesting road trip.
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
thetacomaledger.com
Six Things to Do This Fall
Activities near campus you can do during your free time. With the start of school and return of busy schedules, stress can be overwhelming. It’s important to take time to do things we enjoy or even try new things. There are tons of activities around UWT campus and downtown Tacoma to experience from the Washington State History Museum right across the street to the Point Defiance Park only a short drive away.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Security line at Sea-Tac International Airport 2.5 hours long, wrapping inside parking garage
Travelers leaving for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Sunday may want to leave several hours earlier Sunday, as security lines are into the parking garage, double-backing several times. According to tweets from travelers, the wait is about 2.5 hours. The official @flySEA account said wait times are at “challenging levels,” with...
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
Investigation uncovers truth behind voter fraud claims in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — In late 2021, a group of volunteers turned onto Coulter Creek Road on a mission to uncover fraud and incompetence in Mason County elections. They hit paydirt - literally an empty lot of dirt and trees with no house. Yet, four voters were registered at this Belfair property.
