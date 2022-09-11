ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Appalachian State Stays Overnight in College Station After Win

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlWZL_0hr7pT8j00

The team couldn’t make it home to celebrate after a mammoth upset.

Appalachian State completed one of the biggest upsets of the college football season thus far on Saturday after they beat No. 6 Texas A&M 17–14.

Boone, N.C., where the school is located, erupted in celebrations following the win . However the football team didn’t even get to partake in the home celebrations.

The team was stuck in College Station, Texas after the win due to the team’s charter having mechanical issues, per ESPN . They spent three hours at the airport before being told to come back in the morning. The team had to stay in the same hotel they stayed in the night before the game.

However, since it wasn’t originally planned for the team to stay in the hotel on Saturday night, the hotel was already booked. This caused some players to stay in hallways, conference rooms and even the lobby area. Not the most ideal situation for the winning team after a historic win.

On Sunday morning, the team arrived back at the airport around 4:30 a.m. after returning to the hotel just at midnight. They finally arrived back in Boone around 11 a.m.

Even with the little sleep and hard fought battle on Saturday, the team still has to be hyped up from their win.

The victory sparked ESPN’s College GameDay to travel to Boone next Saturday for the team’s game vs. Troy.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
nationofblue.com

Texas A&M Students Trashed ‘Hillbilly’ Appalachian State Players, Then Lost

At their pregame Midnight Yell event, Texas A&M’s student leader spent time trashing Appalachian State football players and people from Appalachia in general. “They’re located deep, and I mean deep, in the backwoods,” the speaker stated. “Just like you would think any hillbilly college that names themselves the Mountaineers.”
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
College Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
Boone, NC
Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
Boone, NC
Football
Whiskey Riff

App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas AM

How about them Mountaineers, eh? According to Appalachian State University Head Football Coach, Shawn Clark, “The Way I Talk” has never sounded better than in the Luke Combs‘ rendition, which substitutes Morgan Wallen’s line, “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Volunteers” to “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Mountaineers.” And after App State’s massive upset over the number-six-ranked Texas A&M yesterday, the song seems especially fitting with Luke’s new lyrics. The historic victory by the Mountaineers is coupled […] The post App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas A&M first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOONE, NC
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

96K+
Followers
39K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy