Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost after pathetic loss to Georgia Southern

Maybe sometimes it’s not good to go where everybody knows your name. As bad as the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been to begin the 2022 season, few anticipated Scott Frost to be fired after just three games.

Yet, Nebraska may not have had much of a choice.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Nebraska has officially fired Frost after five disappointing seasons, ending his Cornhusker coaching career with a win percentage of just 34% .

Here’s the program’s official statement by Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor and the Director of Athletics for Nebraska on the decision to relieve Frost of his duties as head coach.

The Cornhuskers started their season in an embarrassing way, losing to Northwestern in a game they were supposed to win by 11 points, according to Vegas . Alright, it’s been a long offseason; maybe they just started their season off slowly. Nope.

It got even worse in Week 3 when Nebraska inexplicably lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern out of the Sun Belt conference on Saturday. The next day, Frost was gone.

Looking back at the disaster that was Scott Frost

At the time, Frost was an exciting hire for Nebraska faithful. After all, he was the quarterback who helped lead his team to a National Championship in 1997 as a player.

But he was never able to turn the program around as a coach. Frost’s best season came in 2019 when the Cornhuskers peaked by being ranked 24th in the midst of a 5-7 finish. It was the only time his team was ranked in the top 25 during his five-plus years at the helm. This likely had to do with the fact he could never beat a ranked opponent, going 0-14 in those instances. Nebraska also went just 5-22 in one-possession games.

Needless to say, it was time for a change. Probably well past time.

Now, Mickey Joseph will become the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season. Joseph is in his first season with the team after previously serving as the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach for the LSU Tigers. He was previously a head coach for Langston college for two years, from 2011 to 2012. We’ll see how he approaches his first chance to coach in the Big Ten.

