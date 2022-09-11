ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

Volunteers uncover lost Hezekiah Olney lot off Mineral Spring

NORTH PROVIDENCE – These burial grounds, marked in the Rhode Island cemetery database as NP12, or the Hezekiah Olney Farm Lot, seemed to have been lost. For the last 10 years, the Rev. Ken Postle, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church and cemetery coordinator for the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, has been searching for it.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Police Launch Martial Arts Pilot Program

TIVERTON, RI — Tiverton police are getting a new kind of training, after the department launched a pilot program in July to train officers in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones said six officers are participating in the new program — the first of its kind in Rhode Island — at Danny Savery BJJ & Martial Arts Academy, which has locations in Bristol and Somerset, MA.
TIVERTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiverton, RI
1420 WBSM

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford-based “People’s Pressed” to close Dartmouth location

People’s Pressed, a New Bedford-based wellness cafe and juice shop announced that it will soon be closing its location in Padanaram. Owner Amanda Desrosiers, who opened the Dartmouth location in 2020, did not want to close their second site but increasing rent – something seen all over the SouthCoast – was the tipping point.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuary#Volunteers#Farm Animals#The Sanctuary
reportertoday.com

Fall Psychic Fair at the Seekonk American Legion

We will be holding our Fall Psychic Fair on Saturday, 10/9/22 at the Seekonk American Legion located at 351 Fall River Ave, 2nd floor, Seekonk, MA. Admission is free. 15 minute readings are $20.00 each. There will also be several Vendors (spaces still available). The hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Proceeds to benefit the American Legion Auxiliary programs for our Veterans, community and children. For more information please call 508-336-9822 or send email to auxiliary311@yahoo.com.
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Dryer starts fire in East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in an East Providence home Tuesday morning. The East Providence Fire Department said that the fire started at the home on Locust Street just before 9:30 a.m. Investigators believe that the fire started in the home’s dryer, possibly because of...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
1420 WBSM

An Acushnet Girl Is Giving to Her Local Animal Shelter With Adorable Homemade Pens

What the world needs more of are kids like 9-year-old Caelyn Cordeira. From volunteering at animal shelters to raising money for local organizations, Caelyn is a prime example of great parenting and selflessness. Not only is she an animal lover, but she's also an advocate for CARE Southcoast Animal Shelter in Acushnet. She volunteers every Tuesday when she gets out of school to help care for the cats.
ACUSHNET, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Long fight over Johnston will

On Aug. 24, 1886, when Amos Williams Olney died of heart disease at his home on Plainfield Street in Johnston, the event ushered in a court battle that would go on for over a decade. Seventy-four-year-old Amos had written his last will and testament on April 26 of that year,...
JOHNSTON, RI
nrinow.news

Blaze destroys home on Joslin Road in Burrillville

BURRILLVILLE – A fire called in around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 heavily damaged a single-family home on Joslin Road, according to Harrisville Fire Chief Michael Gingell. No one was injured in the blaze, but the house, a 1.5 story log home situated on 16 acres and built in 1999, was left “uninhabitable,” according to the chief. The Red Cross was on the scene Monday evening at 630 Joslin Road and expected to help the family.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
ABC6.com

Nearly half a million gallons of sewage waste fills Warwick Pond

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A sewage pipe in Warwick that burst Monday night sent almost half a million gallons of waste into Warwick Pond. This has many residents upset a handful coming forward to ABC 6 News, saying they saw the waste pouring into the pond through a storm drain.
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy