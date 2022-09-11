What the world needs more of are kids like 9-year-old Caelyn Cordeira. From volunteering at animal shelters to raising money for local organizations, Caelyn is a prime example of great parenting and selflessness. Not only is she an animal lover, but she's also an advocate for CARE Southcoast Animal Shelter in Acushnet. She volunteers every Tuesday when she gets out of school to help care for the cats.

ACUSHNET, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO