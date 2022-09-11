Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Shooting in Mattapan leaves one person seriously injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the street by Landor Road while officers collected evidence. Officials...
whdh.com
Police make arrest after shooting in Mattapan leaves one person injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to police. Several Boston Police units were called to the area Wednesday afternoon, blocking off a section of the roadway while officers collected evidence. Police told 7NEWS a...
whdh.com
One person hurt after ‘reported explosion’ at Northeastern University
BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one person was injured after what officials are calling a “reported explosion” on Northeastern University’s campus. The university said that the scene was contained shortly before 10 p.m., though they’re still working with Boston Police to secure the area. Boston EMS...
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
whdh.com
Boston firefighters contain flames at Allston business block
BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston were able to put out flames that burned through multiple storefronts in Allston Tuesday night. Boston Fire said they were called to a business block in the area of 180 Brighton Ave. around 9 p.m., where crews found flames spreading within the structure.
whdh.com
State Police cruisers damaged in crash in Concord after stolen vehicle pursuit
CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three State Police cruisers were struck and damaged along Route 2 in Concord after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle wanted out of Rhode Island early Wednesday morning, State Police confirmed. At 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper from State Police Holden on Route 190 north in...
whdh.com
Neighbors react after crash involving two cars, MBTA bus in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents living on part of Dudley Street in Roxbury saw traffic snarled after an intense crash involving two vehicles and an MBTA bus Monday afternoon. Neighbors described a wild scene when the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. by the intersection with Dearborn Street, especially after the driver allegedly behind the crash ran away.
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
miltontimes.com
Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station
A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
whdh.com
Car crashes over embankment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that went over an embankment on Route 133 in Georgetown early this morning has left two people with serious injuries. At 1:37 a.m. patrols responded to a single car crash into the woodline on Route 133 west near the I-95 overpass in Georgetown. Police said there were four people in the vehicle. Two victims with serious injuries were transported by a medical helicopter to local hospitals. The wreckage was pulled onto a tow truck. Police said crash reconstruction and crime scene also responded to the scene.
Boston Globe
Boston woman arrested in Plymouth after allegedly throwing cash register on the floor of a local restaurant
“She ripped the cash register from its electrical wiring and threw it on the floor.”. A Boston woman was arrested in Plymouth after she allegedly became upset by the service at a local restaurant and took her frustrations on out on its cash register, police said. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of...
Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury
A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
whdh.com
FBI investigate package explosion on Northeastern campus; letter found attached to device
BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is now investigating the package explosion that injured at least one person on Northeastern campus Tuesday night. Sources said the package contained a rambling note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and the relationship between academic institutions and the developers of virtual reality. The note was in a hard plastic container and detonated when the victim opened the latches and lifted the lid. The note also indicated this may the beginning of more to come.
Teen facing charges in connection with stabbing inside Boston high school
BOSTON — A 17-year-old boy from Randolph has been arrested in connection with a stabbing inside a high school in Boston on Monday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned in the juvenile division of Dorchester District Court on charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.
Boston police warn returning students about spiked drinks
Police were made aware of numerous social media posts by people saying their drinks were recently spiked at Boston bars. With thousands of young people flocking to Boston for the beginning of college semesters, Boston Police are warning them to be wary of spiked drinks at parties and bars. In...
whdh.com
Quincy Police investigating bomb threat at high school
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a bomb threat at Quincy High School this morning after an anonymous person called in the threat around 8 a.m. All students and teachers are now allowed back into the classrooms after police searched the building with K9s. Quincy Police said they will continue to investigate the origin of the call.
whdh.com
Boston Police recover loaded firearm after traffic stop in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police officers recovered a loaded firearm after a traffic stop in Roxbury early Sunday morning. At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a car with “excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment” in the area of Warren Street and Carlisle Street in Roxbury. Officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate the traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was later identified as 25-year-old Henry Barboza of Dorchester.
whdh.com
First on 7: Driver crashes into home in Chelsea, several cars damaged
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a two-family home on Carmel Street in Chelsea early this morning, damaging at least six parked cars. The car slammed into the home around 1 a.m. this morning, crushing the front of it and deploying the airbags. A gray car down the street also appeared to be involved– its front bumper was lying in the middle of the street. A total of six parked cars were damaged; one had its side mirrors ripped off and several others had dents and scratches.
Police investigating after student stabbed inside Boston school
BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a student was stabbed inside a school in Boston on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at Burke High School in Dorchester around 11 a.m. found an 18-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening stab wound to his back and shoulder, according to Boston police.
