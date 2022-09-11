Read full article on original website
Hochul announces $32 million for Greater Binghamton Airport
Hochul announced that the Greater Binghamton Airport will be receiving 32 million dollars to expand the terminals, rehabilitate the building, and better the experience for travelers.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung Canal Trust Company Hosting Shredding Event
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Chemung Canal Trust Company will be hosting several upcoming shredding event in downtown Elmira. The event will take place Saturday, September 17th from 1 to 3 PM at the Trust Company's main office in downtown Elmira. The event aims to help residents reduce their exposure to identity theft.
Gated Community Considered for Vestal Hills Country Club Site
What could become the Binghamton area's first gated community may be developed on property once occupied by a country club. Broome County is preparing to sell an 80-acre parcel off Webb Road in the town of Binghamton. It had been used for decades by the Vestal Hills Country Club. The...
Williams Toyota Cuts the Ribbon at Court Street
A local car dealership has officially cut the ribbon at its newest storefront.
New booster shots available at local clinics
The Broome County Health Department is making the latest COVID booster shot available at a series of vaccination clinics.
New Deli from NYC in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucky 7 Deli is open and ready to serve the Elmira community. Coming from Brooklyn, the New York City Deli brings many different snack and food options to the twin tiers. Lucky 7 Deli, located at 900 Walnut St. Elmira, NY 14901, is open Monday – Saturday from 6:00 A.M. to […]
Structure fire at Ernie Davis Academy
Update: The Elmira City School District announced that Ernie Davis Academy will be closed on September 13th, and will reopen on Wednesday, September 14th. Late last night, at Ernie Davis Academy, a fire broke out on the roof above the boiler room. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and we will know […]
Smoke Prompts Evacuation of Binghamton Boscov’s Store
Dozens of shoppers and employees were directed to leave the Boscov's department store in downtown Binghamton due to a smoke condition. City firefighters responded to the four-story building at Court and Water streets shortly before 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. A Boscov's worker said he detected the odor of something electrical that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 12, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, an aviator landed his airplane at Otsiningo Park on Saturday and spent the weekend taking passengers up on flights over the city. Common Council is now considering an ordinance that would forbid airplanes from flying...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Woman Sentenced for 2021 Arson
The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton woman has been sentenced for arson that occurred last fall. Loretta Z. Washington, also known as Loretta Z. Holmes was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in state prison and two-and-a-half years of post release supervision after she pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Arson in the 2nd degree.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
City condemns fraternity for code violations
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the condemnation of the first floor of the Binghamton University Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house last week. Located at 93 Front St., the house’s first floor was found in violation of New York State Property Maintenance Code 107.1.3, “Structure unfit for human occupancy,” and 107.1.4, “Unlawful structure.” The City of Binghamton was made aware of the unapproved use of the commercial space as an assembly area through posts on social media, such as those from @college.cribz, which details fraternity activities.
Arson/ Gun Cases Heard in Broome County Court
A Binghamton woman will serve three-and-a-half years in New York State prison for trying to set a unit in the Town and Country Apartments on fire. 58-year-old Loretta Washington, also known as Loretta Holmes, admitted she set fire to a doormat outside of an apartment at the Roberts Street, Binghamton apartment complex following an argument with the people inside the unit.
Fatality in the Town of Ithaca
On Saturday, September 10th, shortly after 8 A. M. New York State Police at Ithaca were dispatched by Tompkins County to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off of Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Professional Box Lacrosse Association Holds Players Combine, Welcomes Binghamton Residents for Tryout
This past Sunday was the final day of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association's, or PLBA, players combine -- as players from all over the country, and even overseas, came to develop their indoor box lacrosse skills, and prove themselves to coaches ahead of the draft this October. The combine was...
ATV stolen in Town of Colesville
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating an ATV that was stolen from a residence on Babcock Road in the Town of Colesville.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: September 5 to 11
During the week of Monday, September 5 to Sunday, September 11, the Owego Police Department had 103 service calls, 4 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 8 traffic tickets. Adrian D. Benjamin of Berkshire, NY, Shawn H. Marshall of Newark Valley, and Cory A. Boyce of Johnson City were...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Restaurant Week Returns!
Binghamton Restaurant Week has returned once again on Tuesday, September 13th. Taking place September 13th and lasting until September 22nd, Restaurant Week invites the community to get out and enjoy the downtown food scene as restaurants offer various set price deals for lunches and dinners. Often including new menu items...
owegopennysaver.com
The Joshua House receives funds from the Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation
“The mission of The Julia Zepkowski Memorial Foundation is to help local kids and families, and to help spread awareness of mental health,” stated Will Zepkowski, father of Julia. He added, “We really want to keep the memory of Julia alive and share with these organizations that we know...
Street closures for Corning’s HARVEST Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Gaffer District is reminding drivers of street closures downtown for this weekend’s annual HARVEST Festival. The festival kicks off on September 16 and goes through Sunday, September 19. The Gaffer District said four blocks of Market Street and some side streets in downtown Corning will be closed at two different […]
27th Annual Doctors with a Heart: Free Dental Day
That is why this Saturday, September 17th is Progressive Dental's annual Doctor's with a heart event, to provide free dental care to the community.
