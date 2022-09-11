ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes

After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom

Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Julius Onah
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return

Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time

The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Trilogy#Film Star#The Incredible Hulk#Falcon
wegotthiscovered.com

Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White

Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns

With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now

Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain

For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Williams says he wants to get back into painting

The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi actor Billy Dee Williams is here to remind you that he’s also an accomplished painter, in case you didn’t already know. Williams gave an introduction into his background before he became a movie star during a recent Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con, where he opened up about his late twin sister, who was also a painter.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever

Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy