Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star can’t wait to return to the skies as the MCU’s new Falcon
The two biggest talking points coming out of Captain America: New World Order‘s appearance at the weekend’s D23 Expo hinted that we could be in for a polarizing ride, given that there was overwhelming positivity and controversy in equal measure. Fans were overjoyed to discover that a tease...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sam Rockwell says an MCU return in ‘Thunderbolts’ ‘sounds cool,’ and he’s not wrong
The weekend’s D23 Expo brought the official announcement of the team set to headline the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble antihero flick Thunderbolts, and it would be an understatement to say that fans had plenty to say on the candidates selected to lead the line. Of course, Florence Pugh’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis shares the emotions she felt playing Laurie Strode for the very last time
The long-standing slasher franchise Halloween has indisputably become one of the most fruitful franchises in the history of the horror genre — with the latest chapter Halloween Ends set to release next month after years of growing anticipation. The horror spectacle will serve as the final entry in David Gordon Green’s enthralling trilogy, which will foresee one last intense battle between immortal presence Michael Myers and horror’s most resilient final girl Laurie Strode.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White
Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns
With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ star Billy Dee Williams reveals what color Lando’s lightsaber would be
Billy Dee Williams‘ Lando Calrissian, who first appeared in 1980’s Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back, isn’t a Jedi. But it’s worth wondering if he were a Jedi, what lightsaber color would he have?. Lando is a character who isn’t a straightforward hero, but...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future
Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans breathe a sigh of relief after those ‘Henry Cavill to Marvel’ rumors prove false…for now
Superman fans, you can breathe now. Among the orchestra of talk that Superman himself, Henry Cavill, was turning in his cape and spandex to play for Marvel’s team, DC fans were understandably nervous. Ahead of Disney’s D23 Expo, a viral report claimed he was among a slew of high-profile talent bound for the MCU. Furthermore, they were expected to all be announced during Marvel’s D23 panel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain
For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
Everything We Know So Far About "The Little Mermaid" Live-Action Remake
"All day [Rob Marshall's] like, ‘Do you want to slide down this 40-foot clam shell?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Of course, I do. What are you, crazy?’ It’s been wildly creative.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics deal with D23 disappointment by claiming the reboot is cursed
Before we dive into why claiming a movie we know nothing about can’t justifiably be called cursed, it’s worth pointing out that if the terminology were to be applied to one marquee superhero property above all others, it would probably be Fantastic Four. After all, the original 1994...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ actor Billy Dee Williams says he wants to get back into painting
The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi actor Billy Dee Williams is here to remind you that he’s also an accomplished painter, in case you didn’t already know. Williams gave an introduction into his background before he became a movie star during a recent Q&A panel at Rose City Comic Con, where he opened up about his late twin sister, who was also a painter.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ahead of ‘Black Adam,’ fans take a moment to trash Dwayne Johnson’s last comic book movie
Much has been made of Dwayne Johnson dipping his toes into superhero waters for the first time in 2022, making it easy to forget that the A-list superstar is hardly uninitiated when it comes to starring in comic book adaptations. DC League of Super-Pets proved to get things off to...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans call out what might be Disney Plus’ worst decision ever
Disney Plus can be a haven for parents. It’s full of family friendly fare that can keep a young one entertained for hours. What a blessing. However, there’s one show that’s irking parents because of its lack of autoplay: I am Groot. Over on the subreddit r/Marvelstudios,...
Comments / 0