ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router

Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Software Company#Accounting Software#D2d Advisory#Life Time Value
TheStreet

The Dollar's Soaring: What That Means for You

The dollar hit a record last week, and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has climbed 10% this year. That constitutes a major move in the currency market. The dollar has benefited from the U.S. economy’s strength relative to those overseas and from the Federal Reserve’s bigger interest-rate hikes compared with those of foreign central banks.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Software
TechSpot

Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now available

Highly anticipated: Apple's latest operating systems for the iPhone and Apple Watch are now readily available. Of course, you don't have to buy a new Apple device to enjoy most of the features on either new system software. However, keep in mind that, as always, compatibility is limited. For iPhone users, iOS 16 supports iPhone 8 and later. Apple Watch customers need to have a Series 4 or newer for watchOS 9.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in the Dell semi-annual signature sale

One of our favorite laptop deals right now, the Dell XPS 13 is currently a huge $550 off the usual price when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,450, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. It’s part of Dell’s current sales event but we don’t know yet how long it’s going to stick around for this price. As a hugely appealing laptop for anyone looking for a stylish yet powerful system, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Google increases minimum phone spec requirements for Android 13

What just happened? The Android mobile operating system has come a long way over the years. And, as with so many other types of software, the minimum device requirements for running the OS have continued increasing. For Android 13, Google has raised those minimum requirements once again. Android 13 left...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy