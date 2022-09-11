Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Google spins out secret hi-speed telecom project called Aalyria, and keeps stake in startup
Aalyria, Google's latest spinout, says it "radically" improves satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships and cellular connectivity. Alphabet said it transferred almost a decade's worth of tech, IP, patents, office space and other assets to Aalyria earlier this year. The startup has secured an $8.7 million government defense contract.
Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership
It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
Digital Trends
Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router
Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
Intel teases Raptor Lake platform innovations as AMD prepares to launch Ryzen 7000
In brief: When most people think about the future of PC technology, they likely think about new CPUs designed in the US. But not to be surprised, Intel recently hosted an international Tech Tour at its facilities in Israel, where they unveiled several intriguing innovations for their upcoming 13th-gen Core platform and CPU, code-named "Raptor Lake."
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy
At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.”
TechSpot
Former US ambassador warns about data tracking, says the US is making China's surveillance job easier
Big quote: The Federal Trade Commission asked for opinions about data economy and commercial surveillance, and former US ambassador Karen Kornbluh described the situation with grave and unambiguous words. The Federal Trade Commission recently hosted a public forum on Commercial Surveillance and Lax Data Security Practices, an online-only event where...
The Dollar's Soaring: What That Means for You
The dollar hit a record last week, and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has climbed 10% this year. That constitutes a major move in the currency market. The dollar has benefited from the U.S. economy’s strength relative to those overseas and from the Federal Reserve’s bigger interest-rate hikes compared with those of foreign central banks.
Phone Arena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
As incredibly generous as Samsung and Best Buy have been with super-early adopters of arguably the greatest foldable device in the world right now, one thing bargain hunters couldn't get before today was any sort of Galaxy Z Fold 4 discount with no strings attached. But that's where Amazon comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The LG Evo C2 OLED TV wows with its picture and performance
The LG Evo C2 is an excellent OLED TV for any kind of content, with rich colors, deep blacks and good contrast.
Researchers publicly warn that multiple HP firmware vulnerabilities remain unpatched after a year
In brief: Several HP enterprise devices are running firmware containing as many as six unpatched security holes that allow arbitrary code execution. Some of them are at least a year old, and researchers publicly disclosed all of them over a month ago. As of this writing, all remain unpatched. At...
The Verge
There’s a hidden feature in iOS 16 that lets you see only your unread messages
If you update your iPhone to iOS 16 this week, you’re going to want to spend a few minutes tweaking your settings. You definitely want to turn on haptic feedback for the keyboard, you might want the battery percentage back in your status bar, and it’s a good idea to spend some time playing around with your Focus modes.
Say goodbye to the standard 3% raise—one-quarter of employers plan to give increases of 5-7% next year
The annual pay raise for workers in the U.S. continues to climb, according to Salary.com. Annual pay raise budgets in the U.S. are getting a bump in 2023 from the longtime status quo. “The increases have gone up from what had been 3% for many years,” David Turetsky, VP of...
TechSpot
Apple iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now available
Highly anticipated: Apple's latest operating systems for the iPhone and Apple Watch are now readily available. Of course, you don't have to buy a new Apple device to enjoy most of the features on either new system software. However, keep in mind that, as always, compatibility is limited. For iPhone users, iOS 16 supports iPhone 8 and later. Apple Watch customers need to have a Series 4 or newer for watchOS 9.
Apple's in-app purchase prices have increased 40% year-over-year
Why it matters: The average price of an in-app purchase (IAP) on the Apple App Store has increased by a whopping 40% year-over-year in July, compared to a more modest rise of 9% on the Google Play Store. App intelligence firm Apptopia believes this is largely due to privacy changes from Apple.
Europe is on the brink of a recession. It could ultimately save millions of US jobs.
Europe looks to be headed for a recession — and its loss could be a gain for the United States as it looks to avoid a recession of its own. In August, Goldman Sachs analysts put the probability of a recession over the next 12 months at 60% for Europe and 30% for the US.
IBM builds the world's largest dilution refrigerator for quantum computers
The super-fridge is known as project Goldeneye.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 13 is $500 off in the Dell semi-annual signature sale
One of our favorite laptop deals right now, the Dell XPS 13 is currently a huge $550 off the usual price when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,450, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. It’s part of Dell’s current sales event but we don’t know yet how long it’s going to stick around for this price. As a hugely appealing laptop for anyone looking for a stylish yet powerful system, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.
CNET
Secret iOS 16 Features That'll Change How You Use Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The new iPhone 14 is great, but your current iPhone is about to get an update too. Apple's iOS 16 is coming really soon. The official version of the new iPhone operating system will be released to compatible devices on Monday, Sept. 12.
TechSpot
Google increases minimum phone spec requirements for Android 13
What just happened? The Android mobile operating system has come a long way over the years. And, as with so many other types of software, the minimum device requirements for running the OS have continued increasing. For Android 13, Google has raised those minimum requirements once again. Android 13 left...
Soaring energy costs could threaten future of electric cars, experts warn
Soaring energy costs are threatening the future of the electric car, industry bosses in Germany have warned. A rise in electricity prices as well as in raw material costs and availability, a chronic shortage of parts, and a widespread reduction in disposable income are having a considerable impact on the production and sales of cars.
Comments / 0