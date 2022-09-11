One of our favorite laptop deals right now, the Dell XPS 13 is currently a huge $550 off the usual price when you buy direct from Dell. Normally priced at $1,450, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only. It’s part of Dell’s current sales event but we don’t know yet how long it’s going to stick around for this price. As a hugely appealing laptop for anyone looking for a stylish yet powerful system, let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time and money.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO