Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23
Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
Horror fans name and shame the franchises that suffered worse from the law of diminishing returns
With horror, just like any other genre, there are hits and misses as far as sequels are concerned. Generally speaking, the rule of thumb is that sequels rarely ever surpass the original, regardless of the circumstances. Although franchises like Scream, Halloween and Friday the 13th have been pumping out sequels and remakes and requels for what feels like centuries, you can never beat the classics. However, even though the odds are against most sequels, it isn’t unheard of for a beloved franchise to exceed expectations as the story continues. Unfortunately, a worthwhile sequel is about as rare as gold dust, so let’s discuss the more likely possibility — awful sequels.
A combustible classic thriller thwarts an explosive threat to Netflix security
Over the last 30 years, the Jack Ryan franchise has been sequelized and rebooted on countless occasions, but no matter how many times we see a new actor in the role, there’s going to be a huge number of espionage enthusiasts who will always remain adamant that nobody did it better than Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger star Harrison Ford.
Things get hairy on streaming as a braindead B-tier horror sharpens its claws
All you really have to do is turn around on streaming or VOD to stumble upon dozens upon dozens of low-rent horrors, and the vast majority of them certainly aren’t worth your valuable time. Hunter’s Moon is arguably among them, but streaming subscribers have nonetheless decided to give it a shot anyway.
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return
Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
Harrison Ford Premieres 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer: 'A Movie That Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford is back as the world’s most handsome archaeologist — with “a really human story to tell.”. The actor was present for the premiere of a trailer for the fifth installment of the “Indiana Jones” franchise at Disney’s D23 Expo on Friday, according to AV Club. After an on-set injury and frustrating delay, the film — which is directed by James Mangold — wrapped production in February.
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White
Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
Morbius continues to defy critical reviews to become second most popular movie on Netflix US right now
Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Morbius has been climbing up Netflix’s streaming charts. The movie reached the platform in the US on September 9, and it’s already at number two in their Top 10 film list, only behind the Netflix Original film End of the Road. Morbius...
Latest Marvel News: The Avengers are officially dead, but a Netflix favorite is headed for a reboot
This Sunday marked the morning after the night before for the Marvel fandom, as MCU-loving folks have been busy chewing over everything we learned — and notably didn’t learn — from this Saturday’s D23 Expo. Following on from all the trailers, announcements, updates, and more that came our way yesterday, some further fascinating news items have come to light today which have given fans a bit of a shock, and not necessarily the good kind…
Vin Diesel’s son has the best ending for the Fast and Furious movies
Only time will tell how the Fast and Furious movies end, but Vin Diesel’s already got one great possibility in the bag. His son has the perfect send off for the action movie franchise, that honours two of the original Fast and Furious characters in a rather poetic way.
Streaming fans drag one of the century’s most influential blockbusters up from the depths
For decades, cinematic espionage was ruled by the James Bond franchise, which cast a massive shadow over the entire genre. However, that all changed in 2002, when Pierce Brosnan’s swansong in Die Another Day was sneered at by critics and fans just months after Doug Liman’s game-changing The Bourne Identity had arrived.
‘Captain America: New World Order’ casting call creates controversy among the fandom
Things are shaping up nicely for Captain America: New World Order following the weekend’s D23 Expo, where brand new details and casting information on Anthony Mackie’s feature-length debut as the titular superhero were unveiled, even if the leading man isn’t best pleased that on and offscreen BFF Sebastian Stan chose Thunderbolts instead.
Streaming crowds rooting for a surprise blockbuster smash that played against type
If all you knew about The Foreigner heading in was the identity of its director and stars, then you’d be forgiven for thinking the 2017 actioner would be a light-hearted romp that allowed the key players to do what they do best. Director Martin Campbell is no stranger to...
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Details about the cast, plot and release date
Fans are gearing up for a trip back to Pandora for the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." James Cameron returns as writer, director and producer for the highly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning and box office-smashing 2009 film. For the second film in the franchise, releasing 13 years after the first, he reunited with co-producer Jon Landau and shares screenplay credit with Josh Friedman.
So crazy it could only be true story ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ draws mixed first reactions
Peter Farrelly loves a surprising true story. After Green Book‘s best picture win at the Oscars, Farrelly is following it up with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a wacky Vietnam War movie based on real events, which stars Zac Efron in his first big movie role since 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
