Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade draws large crowds

By Sam Israel
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

The Battle of Plattsburgh Anniversary Parade took place on Saturday, September 10. Hundreds gathered on the streets of Plattsburgh to honor the city’s historical significance.

“Local history that changed the world happened right here on September 11, 1814,” says Peru resident Norm Lavigne.


“This is one of the pivotal battles in [the war of 1812], and [this battle] really defined the us as a nation,” says Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.


“I think a lot of the time, Plattsburgh’s history gets overlooked even locally so it was really important that our children know the local history as well,” says New Yorker Ruth Baker.

Plattsburgh was at the forefront of one of the biggest battles in the war of 1812.

“The British had more than 10,000 troops coming down form Canada marching towards Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh had maybe 1500 regular militia,” says Tom Donahue, President of 1914 Commemoration Inc.

Despite the disparity — Commodore Thomas Macdonough defeated British troops on Lake Champlain.

“If that hadn’t happened, we might not be speaking English here, we might have a little British accent today,” Donahue says.

Parade goers came dressed for the occasion.

“We did our best to find colonial revolutionary battle of Plattsburgh attire as best as we could on the internet,” Lavigne says. “We came up with a colonial aristocrat, I think I’m a George Washington knockoff and he’s a colonial general.”

“I’m wearing an aristocrat costume,” says little Marcus Lavigne.

“We just decided to wear the outfits to be more authentic and to represent the house,” says Baker.

“It’s the battle of Plattsburgh, [so] you’re going to have to come dressed a little bit period,” Rosenquest says. “I put this together [and] mismatched a little bit.”

Many enjoyed this year’s parade.

“From bag pipes, to quills the basketball team it’s awesome,” says Plattsburgh resident Agin Mark. “I almost wish I went to college in Plattsburgh.”

SUNY Plattsburgh students were in attendance as well.

“This is a great way for the college to build up that good relationship between the town and the gown,” says Plattsburgh student Michael Casey.

Bagpipe players were happy to see large crowds.

“Even as a little kid, when I heard bagpipes, it elicited emotions from people,” says Plattsburgh Police Pipes and Drums player Chris Ford. “It’s great with any musical when you have people around. [When] people are excited, it adds to the whole thing and makes us feel more important.”

The celebration in Plattsburgh will continue on Sunday, September 11. There will be a fire engine pull where fire department teams will compete to pull a 40,000 pound fire engine. Antique cars and bands will also be on full display. The events will run from 11 in the morning to four in the afternoon.

