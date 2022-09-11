Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham
The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
BBC
Are European fixtures going ahead?
BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
BBC
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience
Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
CBS Sports
Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines
It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erling Haaland bluntly interrupts BT Sport interviewer after being told Dortmund ‘know how to stop’ Man City star
ERLING HAALAND quickly interupted a BT Sport interviewer after he claimed Borssia Dortmund knew how to stop the striker. Haaland, 22, interjected by pointing out his former side did not have all the answers as he found the net with a stunning finish in the 84th minute. But the Norwegian...
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | UEFA Champions League
We bring you all the details of how to watch Liverpool transfer target, Jude Bellingham, in Champions League action as he and Borussia Dortmund face off against Manchester City.
ESPN
Real Madrid post third-straight profit despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic
Real Madrid have announced that they made a €13 million profit in 2021-22, meaning the club avoided making a loss in each of the three seasons following the COVID-19 pandemic. Madrid enjoyed a successful campaign on the field last season, winning the Champions League for the fifth time in...
David Dein: ‘We had something special at Arsenal. When it fell away, that really hurt’
Former Gunners chairman, sacked by the club 15 years ago, enjoyed unforgettable highs but he tells Jonathan Liew about the lows and his fears for football’s future
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Loan Of Arthur Melo To Liverpool Could End In January
Brazilian could return to Juventus with doubts over whether he fits the type of player Jurgen Klopp is looking for according to a report.
CBS Sports
Juventus demand answers as controversial late offside call costs them victory against Salernitana
One of Serie A's most controversial refereeing decisions in recent memory took place this weekend in Turin. Juventus and Salernitana played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday in a match filled with drama and surprising twists and turns. In what was supposed to be an easy result for Massimiliano Allegri's, they found themselves down 2-0 at halftime after a disappointing start to the match, where the guests scored first thanks to an Antonio Candreva strike and then with former Fiorentina striker Krzysztof Piatek putting home a penalty. After the break Juventus got one back with new signing Gleison Bremer, and then had an opportunity to equalize in stoppage time when Leonardo Bonucci had a penalty saved but scored on the rebound. So even before the controversy, the match was a fairly eventful one. But you ain't seen nothing yet.
Report: N'Golo Kante Wants A Better Contract Offer From Chelsea
The France international is looking for a bigger commitment than he is currently being offered.
Nat Sciver’s exit should tell women’s cricket it has some thinking to do | Jonathan Liew
Last week England’s brilliant all-rounder said she was taking a break. The women’s game has grown so fast, but at what cost?
Comments / 0