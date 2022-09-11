ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FA Cup 2022-23: BBC to show Walton & Hersham v Chatham

The FA Cup second qualifying round tie between Walton & Hersham and Chatham Town will be broadcast on the BBC. This Saturday's match kicks off at 12:45 BST at the Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub and will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Sport website and app. Walton & Hersham...
A﻿re European fixtures going ahead?

BBC Sport understands Chelsea's Champions League group match against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday will go ahead as planned. European football's governing body, Uefa, is satisfied all security needs around the game will be met. It is still unclear whether Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven will take place...
Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic: Ange Postecoglou calls for resilience

Champions League, Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk v Celtic. Venue: Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Ange Postecoglou is looking for more resilience from his Celtic team as they attempt...
Serie A scores, takeaways: Chaotic ending in Juventus-Salernitana; Udinese's Beto shines

It was an intense round of matches this weekend in Italy's Serie A with Juventus drawing Salernitana at home while Inter Milan managed to get all three points against Torino. The current table sees three teams at the top in Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta with AS Roma that still having to play their match against Empoli away on Monday. Here are the scores and everything you need to know:
Juventus demand answers as controversial late offside call costs them victory against Salernitana

One of Serie A's most controversial refereeing decisions in recent memory took place this weekend in Turin. Juventus and Salernitana played to a 2-2 draw on Sunday in a match filled with drama and surprising twists and turns. In what was supposed to be an easy result for Massimiliano Allegri's, they found themselves down 2-0 at halftime after a disappointing start to the match, where the guests scored first thanks to an Antonio Candreva strike and then with former Fiorentina striker Krzysztof Piatek putting home a penalty. After the break Juventus got one back with new signing Gleison Bremer, and then had an opportunity to equalize in stoppage time when Leonardo Bonucci had a penalty saved but scored on the rebound. So even before the controversy, the match was a fairly eventful one. But you ain't seen nothing yet.
