ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

9/11 victims honored at memorial ceremony in Lower Manhattan

By Aaron Feis
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QsX6_0hr7mxkQ00

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sunday marks 21 years since terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed and thousands more injured on New York City’s darkest day . In the more than two decades since, cancer and other health issues have claimed the lives of many others who were exposed to toxins around ground zero. Those maladies continue to afflict first responders and civilians.

A look behind the scenes of The Tribute in Light

Family members of 9/11 victims gathered Sunday morning in Lower Manhattan to read aloud their names and honor a vow to never forget.

The program included moments of silence to mark certain events of 9/11, starting at 8:46 a.m. when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.

In addition to relatives of the deceased, officials were in attendance at the somber commemoration. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the dignitaries who attended.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Trailer hauling wind turbine nacelle overturns

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A portion of a highway in northeast Kansas was shut down Monday afternoon after a trailer hauling a wind turbine nacelle overturned. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened on U.S. Highway 24 on a curve in the road just east of Leonardville in Riley County. Troopers say initial attempts to […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSN News

Why are people moving to a Kansas town of 120?

DAMAR, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s no stoplight, no high rise, not even a Mcdonald’s. However, what the small town of Damar, Kansas, lacks in infrastructure, it makes up for in heart and personality. “It’s wonderful because most of it is the people here. They want to be here. They are not here just because they […]
DAMAR, KS
KSN News

Why an alert was sent to some Wichita phones Monday

3:45 p.m. UPDATE (KSNW) — It could be a few days before we know if an alert test worked in Wichita Monday afternoon. It was only supposed to go to cellphones in a half-mile square area northwest of Douglas and Topeka. Jonathan Marr, deputy director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management, said it appeared to go […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case. According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct. Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Manhattan#9 11#New York City#The World Trade Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Great-grandson jailed in Andover woman’s murder

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to remove the date that Weir appeared before a judge. BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The great-grandson of Maryln Valeta Harvey, 81, is out of the hospital and now in jail in connection to her murder. The Andover Police Department booked Tristan Paul Weir, 23, into jail last […]
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Singer’s 7 scoreless innings lead Royals over Tigers 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the majors and five more than the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Mahomes doesn’t remember four-finger celebration vs Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Though it ended up being five, after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes through his fourth touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the broadcast camera captured him holding up four fingers in celebration. The All-Pro quarterback has counted his fingers in the past during games, and although there has […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Kansas man officially holds the record for largest Chiefs memorabilia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man’s love for the Kansas City Chiefs is going worldwide, literally. Curt Herrman now holds the record for the largest Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia collection in the Guinness World Records (GWR). He now has 1,110 Chiefs-related pieces in his basement. His story was first featured in October 2020. He […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy