USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 11., 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (39) 2-0 1592 1
2. Georgia (25) 2-0 1574 2
3. Ohio State (1) 2-0 1514 3
4. Clemson 2-0 1387 4
5. Michigan 2-0 1370 5
6. Oklahoma 2-0 1253 7
7. Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 10
8. Southern California 2-0 1133 12
9. Michigan State 2-0 1026 11
10. Kentucky 2-0 901 20
11. Arkansas 2-0 857 17
12. North Carolina State 2-0 816 13
13. Miami 2-0 805 16
14. Brigham Young 2-0 739 25
15. Utah 1-1 673 15
16. Tennessee 2-0 556 26
17. Mississippi 2-0 552 23
18. Wake Forest 2-0 540 21
19. Baylor 1-1 531 8
20. Texas 1-1 306 22
21. Florida 1-1 297 19
22. Texas A&M 1-1 285 6
23. Penn State 2-0 279 27
24. Oregon 1-1 197 24
25. Pittsburgh 1-1 157 14

Dropped Out: No. 9 Notre Dame (0-2); No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1).

Others receiving votes: Florida State (2-0) 85; Cincinnati (1-1) 80; Appalachian State (1-1) 50; Air Force (2-0) 48; Kansas State (2-0) 46; Wisconsin (1-1) 43; Marshall (2-0) 40; Notre Dame (0-2) 35; Mississippi State (2-0) 31; Washington State (2-0) 29; Houston (1-1) 25; Texas Tech (2-0) 24; Oregon State (2-0) 24; Minnesota (2-0) 23; TCU (2-0) 18; Auburn (2-0) 16; North Carolina (3-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 7; Washington (2-0) 6; Iowa State (2-0) 4; UCLA (2-0) 4.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

More than 121 million watched NFL games on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 121 million fans watched a telecast of an NFL game during the league’s opening week, a 5% increase over last season. The league and Nielsen also said on Wednesday that the average viewership for all games was 18.5 million, the best opening weekend in six years and up 3% from last year. A record seven Week 1 games were decided by three points or fewer and five came down to a game-winning score either in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. NBC had the two most-watched games. Tampa Bay’s 19-3 win over Dallas Sunday night averaged 24.5 million and last Thursday’s opening game, in which Buffalo routed the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10, attracted 21.3 million.
NFL
