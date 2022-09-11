USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 11., 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (39)
|2-0
|1592
|1
|2. Georgia (25)
|2-0
|1574
|2
|3. Ohio State (1)
|2-0
|1514
|3
|4. Clemson
|2-0
|1387
|4
|5. Michigan
|2-0
|1370
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|2-0
|1253
|7
|7. Oklahoma State
|2-0
|1137
|10
|8. Southern California
|2-0
|1133
|12
|9. Michigan State
|2-0
|1026
|11
|10. Kentucky
|2-0
|901
|20
|11. Arkansas
|2-0
|857
|17
|12. North Carolina State
|2-0
|816
|13
|13. Miami
|2-0
|805
|16
|14. Brigham Young
|2-0
|739
|25
|15. Utah
|1-1
|673
|15
|16. Tennessee
|2-0
|556
|26
|17. Mississippi
|2-0
|552
|23
|18. Wake Forest
|2-0
|540
|21
|19. Baylor
|1-1
|531
|8
|20. Texas
|1-1
|306
|22
|21. Florida
|1-1
|297
|19
|22. Texas A&M
|1-1
|285
|6
|23. Penn State
|2-0
|279
|27
|24. Oregon
|1-1
|197
|24
|25. Pittsburgh
|1-1
|157
|14
Dropped Out: No. 9 Notre Dame (0-2); No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1).
Others receiving votes: Florida State (2-0) 85; Cincinnati (1-1) 80; Appalachian State (1-1) 50; Air Force (2-0) 48; Kansas State (2-0) 46; Wisconsin (1-1) 43; Marshall (2-0) 40; Notre Dame (0-2) 35; Mississippi State (2-0) 31; Washington State (2-0) 29; Houston (1-1) 25; Texas Tech (2-0) 24; Oregon State (2-0) 24; Minnesota (2-0) 23; TCU (2-0) 18; Auburn (2-0) 16; North Carolina (3-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 7; Washington (2-0) 6; Iowa State (2-0) 4; UCLA (2-0) 4.
