Presidential Election

Kamala Harris says she will 'proudly' run with Joe Biden if he proceeds with his plans to seek reelection in 2024

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbWPT_0hr7mdL800
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • VP Kamala Harris said she'll "proudly" run on a ticket with Biden if he seeks reelection in 2024.
  • Harris on NBC's "Meet the Press" remarked on the relationship that she enjoys with the president.
  • "We have a real friendship, and I cherish that," she said during an interview that aired on Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday said that she would "proudly" run on a ticket alongside President Joe Biden in 2024, despite some political chatter about his re-election viability.

During an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Haris told host Chuck Todd that she was "very proud" to serve as vice president under Biden and reaffirmed her commitment to the administration with the president hoping to secure another term in the White House.

"The president has been very clear that he intends to run again. And if he does, I will be running with him proudly," she said.

Biden has said for months that he intends to run for reelection if he remains in good health.

According to a Bloomberg report from last month, Biden is looking at launching his 2024 campaign shortly after the midterm elections, where Democrats are seeking to maintain or expand their current congressional majorities.

For much of this year, Biden has faced questions from many Democrats — both elected officials and base voters — who have pondered whether the president should try to secure another term in office.

While Biden's approval ratings have improved in recent weeks after near-consistent low ratings from the electorate for most of the year, with voters uneasy about the state of the economy and critical of his leadership on issues from gas prices to immigration.

And Biden, who is turning 80 years old in November, would be 82 at the time of his second inauguration in January 2025 if he were to seek a second term and win reelection.

But in recent months, Biden has signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act, a $52 billion chips-funding bill, and bipartisan gun control legislation, breaking part of the filibuster logjam that in recent years has become increasingly common in the Senate.

The legislative successes have brought back some Democrats into his fold.

And then there's the prospect that Biden in 2024 could once again face former President Donald Trump, whom he defeated in their highly contentious 2020 contest.

Harris — who would be a natural contender for the presidential nomination if Biden decides to step aside in 2024 or if she serves as vice president for a second term and runs in 2028 — reflected her relationship with the president on the program.

"We talk about family a lot," she said of Biden. "We talk about our hopes, we talk about our dreams, we talk about the things that concern us, that worry us, the things that keep us excited about everything we are doing."

"It's a real friendship. We have a real friendship, and I cherish that," she added.

Comments / 513

Guest
3d ago

I will proudly not vote either of them in. They have cost America so much hardship it’s hard to think about the next years again with them running the country. Run your smerks and lies straight to jail. That will make Americans very happy.

Reply(23)
199
Escape626
3d ago

During the debates, didn't she say that Biden was a racist because he was against the forced bussing of white children into failing inner-city schools?

Reply(23)
111
Leroy Jenkins
2d ago

Cause she knows they'll never win. They've done more to destroy this country in less than 2 years than any other administration in the history of the United States.

Reply
96
